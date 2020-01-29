KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Rio Grande senior Sydney Holden has been named the NAIA Women’s Basketball Division II National Player of the Week.
Holden, a former Wheelersburg High School star, averaged a near triple-double of 20.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists in helping the RedStorm to a 3-0 record last week.
The 5-foot-9 guard recorded consecutive triple-doubles and made a run at a third before the week was through. She shot 52 percent overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 89 percent from the foul line (25-for-28) along the way.
Holden opened the week with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over Asbury (Ky.), before tallying 23 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a triumph over Alice Lloyd (Ky.).
Finally, Holden posted 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a win over Midway (Ky.) University of Saturday.
Holden’s triple-double performances were just the third and fourth, respectively, in the program’s history. She is also responsible for one of the other two.