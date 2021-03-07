RIO GRANE, Ohio -- Former Symmes Valley High School and current University of Rio Grande outfielder Taylor Webb was named the River States Conference softball player of the week for Feb. 15-21.
Webb, a junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .583 across three games on the first weekend of the season. She was 7 for 12 with a double, a triple and a homer for a slugging average of 1.083. She also scored four runs and knocked in two.
Webb started out 2-for-4 in a win over Taylor (Ind.). She then was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three runs in a win over Grace (Ind.). Webb was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in a loss to Cumberlands (Ky.).