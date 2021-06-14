RIPLEY — Cabell Midland senior first baseman Rielly Lucas launched a moon shot in the fourth inning here Monday evening in game one of the Class AAA, Region IV championship best-of-the three series, but it proved to be the only run for the Knights as host Ripley secured a 4-1 victory.
The 22-5 Vikings, who will try to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament with a win today in Ona, got a two-run double down the left-field line in the first from Ellie Hershey, a solo bomb by catcher Grace Walsh in the second as well as a run-scoring infield single by Cassidy Cummings in the fifth.
“I guess that happens sometimes,” quipped Viking right-hander Chloe Shinn, who tossed a three-hitter with a trio of punchouts, of Lucas’ 12th round-tripper of the campaign. “It’s been great to be able to play and get to play with all these girls who work so hard and are all skilled.
“When Grace got that hit it really got us going and gave us our boost to win. I think tomorrow (6 p.m. first pitch) we’ll go in with the same thing but work harder and try to fix the things we messed up today.”
Leadoff hitter Jess Terry, who allowed seven hits, four earned runs with one base on balls and seven strikeouts, opened the top of the first with an infield single, but was erased when Jenna Dorsey hit into a fielder’s choice. The Vikings then turned a 4-6-3 double play on Lucas thanks to Kaitlyn Swisher, Mckennan Hall and Aalayi Baldwin.
Kaitlyn Swisher’s double to center was followed by the first of two Belle Carte sacrifices. After Cummings coaxed a walk, Hershey came through with a spinning hard shot over the bag at third to make it 2-0.
CMHS (25-9) cleanup hitter Hailey Roe singled to open up inning two but was left stranded at second.
Walsh, who led off the last of the second, quickly fell behind Terry 0-2 before working the count full and finally getting the pitch she wanted. The senior’s solo tater to center pushed the hosts ahead 3-0.
“I was trying to foul off those other two pitches so I could get that good angle in that good spot, and they went ahead and proceeded to throw the same pitch and I just took what I’ve been taught and threw it out,” Walsh said.
“Today was another game for us, definitely important, but you know you take every game the same. You play every inning like it’s zero, zero whether you’re up by three or down by two. You are always trying to win that inning.”
After Lucas’ mammoth homer in the fourth, the visitors got consecutive one-out walks from Quinn Ballengee and Maddie Meadows, but they were left stranded. Shinn then retired the final eight CMHS hitters.
The Vikings tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when the leadoff hitter Swisher reached on a bloop single, was sacrificed to second by Carte, moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Cummings grounded a shot off the leg of Terry.
“Give her credit,” said Viking head man Ken Swisher of Lucas’ long ball. “She took it out of here when we gave her the opportunity. She’s something else. I’m not sure how you pitch her right now.
“Right now, it feels really good, and we got to start all over tomorrow and see if we can’t sweep this thing up. I know one thing; they are going to be ready for us.”
Walsh also legged out a one-out triple to left-center in the fourth but was left stranded. After diving into the bag, her helmet came up and struck Dorsey.
“It was a very good way (to end it),” Walsh added if the win was indeed her final home game as a Viking. “I’m very thankful for whatever God’s put in front of me because if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have been here tonight. Let alone win this game.
“I felt bad. I thought I hurt the third baseman. I tried to say sorry with the dirt in my mouth and their coach thought it was intentional. I would never do that to any player because that’s not the type of player I would be, nor would I want a player to do that to any of mine.”