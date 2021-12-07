WHEELING — Ritchie County’s football team made history this year as it collected its first Class A state championship.
In the process, running back Gus Morrison ran for 947 yards on 116 carries and scored 16 touchdowns, while catching 50 passes for 802 yards and 12 more scores.
On defense, he was just as lethal. The strong-willed warrior secured 83 tackles and eight interceptions.
Those numbers, along with his leadership, are why Morrison was named captain of the Class A All-State offense selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
“Gus was an all-state captain last year and you saw what he could do (in the state championship game),” Ritchie County coach Rick Haught said.
In the championship, Morrison ran for 178 yards and four scores, while also racking up 44 yards receiving and another touchdown en route to earning game MVP honors.
“This has been a goal since last year when it got ripped away because of COVID,” Morrison said. “When that happened it just motivated us even more. To see it pan out and happen the way we wanted it to is definitely a dream come true.”
Joining Morrison on the all-state first team are his teammates junior Ethan Haught (quarterback) and senior Conner Shaffer (offensive lineman).
Haught threw for 2,050 yards on 111 of 184 passing to go with 23 touchdowns. He also ran for eight scores.
Shaffer gave his quarterback and running back plenty of time to make magic happen, as well.
Williamstown also punched its ticket to the state title game with three first-teamers leading the way.
Sophomore quarterback Maxwell Molessa earned a utility spot. He is joined by junior linebacker Rickie Allen and senior offensive lineman Colton Melrose.
Molessa turned in 1,660 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns this year to go with his 744 yards passing and five scores.
Allen garnered 100 tackles and came up with three interceptions to lead the defense, while collecting 1,490 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns at running back.
Melrose made his name heard in the state title game as he jumped on a loose ball for a fumble recovery.
“Rickie and Max — their body of work speaks for itself,” Williamstown coach Chris Beck said. “They are our hardest workers and it shows with the numbers they are able to put up. Colton is our highest graded lineman and I think he is one of the best linemen in Class A. I think he’s proven that over the course of 14 games. The guy has a high motor and is very physical.”
Running backs on the all-state first team are juniors Lorenzo Ferrera of Wheeling Central (819 yards, 10 TDs) and Ty Nickell of Greenbrier West.
Receivers include East Hardy junior Dawson Price (56 receptions, 1,200 yards, 12 TDs) and Gilmer County senior Avery Chapman (49-964, 15 TDs).
First team linemen include James Monroe senior Jakobey Meadows and juniors Adam Burnside of Doddridge County and Deante Suggs of Wheeling Central.
Wheeling Central sophomore Eli Tucker is the first team kicker.
Mount View senior Tony Bailey and Gilmer County senior Ean Hamrick (2,273 passing yards, 28 TDs; 374 rushing yards, 5 TDs) round out the first team offense at utility positions.
Buffalo senior defensive lineman Drew Clendenin captained the first-team defense after delivering 96 tackles, nine TFL, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Joining Clendenin on the D-line are Moorefield’s Malachi Hinger, Van’s Isiah Perdue and Wheeling Central’s Ayden Baker — all seniors.
Linebackers are Doddridge County’s Dylan Knight, Midland Trail’s Aden Isaacs and Sherman’s C.J. Winnell — all seniors, also.
The all-state defensive backfield includes seniors Jared Jones of Doddridge County and Isaac Ball of Cameron, along with James Monroe junior Eli Allen.
Senior utility players Wesley Hill of Ravenswood, Ayden Simms of Midland Trail and Garrett Gibson of Tygarts Valley and senior punter Riley Tackett of Tygarts Valley round out the first team defense.
Juniors Seth Richards of Doddridge County and Drew Boczek of Clay-Battelle captain the all-state second team.
Trey Ohlinger and Sawyer Van Matre of Wahama earned honorable mention.