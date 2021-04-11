HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland enters as a champion, Huntington High confident and Huntington St. Joe with something to prove.
Postseason girls high school basketball play begins this week in West Virginia and the scenarios are interesting in a season that has been anything but normal.
In Class AAAA, Cabell Midland’s girls enter sectional play coming off a Mountain State Athletic Conference championship, having edged George Washington 54-53 Saturday at South Charleston. The Knights (10-2), though, are seeded second in their section and will take on No. 3 seed Spring Valley (7-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Huntington High. The winner meets the host Highlanders (11-1), the top-ranked team in the state, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said his team showed its grit Saturday when it rallied from 13 points down to beat G.W. for the second time this season.
“They came out and smacked us in the mouth,” Adkins said of the Patriots. “Once we settled down, it was OK.”
Cabell Midland needs a victory to meet Huntington High. The archrivals haven’t played this season because of COVID-19 protocols that forced the cancelation of regular-season meetings. The Knights and Highlanders have played each year since 1996.
Huntington High clobbered Capital 70-46 Saturday in the MSAC consolation game at South Charleston.
“We played well at times,” HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. “Our bench played well.”
A clash of Class AAA titans is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday when No. 5 Wayne (11-2) entertains No. 3 Huntington St. Joe (10-2)
The second-seeded Pioneers won their first 11 before stumbling 73-59 at No. 4 Nitro, then being upset 64-60 by Class A No. 9 Tolsia. The third-seeded Irish, a Class A power for more than a decade, are playing up this season.
Fifth-seeded Lincoln County plays at No. 4 seed Scott on Monday, with the winner going to top-seeded Logan on Wednesday. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Friday at a location to be determined.