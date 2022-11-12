HUNTINGTON — There’s plenty of history between Marshall and Appalachian State when it comes to football, with the roots of the rivalry dating all the way back to the 1990s when each was in the Southern Conference.
Their first matchup as Sun Belt foes is heightened in importance because this week also serves as the annual “75” game where the Herd will pay tribute to the lives lost in the 1970 plane crash and the rebirth of the program a year later.
“I told the team this is Huntington’s game. This game is all about this community and this town, so I’m really looking forward to this town coming out to support this tribute as much as this team,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “It’s a combination of supporting the families and the people involved or affected by this event and supporting these young men as we play a really good opponent.”
There are several similarities when one looks at both Marshall and App State throughout the course of this season. Each have an overall record of 5-4 with two wins and three losses in league play. Each have defeated a ranked opponent on the road and each have struggled with consistency in one area or another.
As the old saying goes, though, you can throw records out the window when rivals go against one another.
Each of the last two meetings have been competitive with Marshall knocking off a ranked Mountaineers team, 17-7, during the 2020 season in Huntington. Last year, App State eliminated a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win by a point, 31-30.
“Year in and year out, I expect to be in battles. That’s what a competitive culture is all about. I think we have a little bit of that here and these teams know it’s going to be a battle.” Huff said. “Whenever you have a program like App State that has a culture of winning, you’re always going to have competitive matchups, regardless of the players that are in the program at the time.”
With both teams out of the race for a Sun Belt East division title, but still searching for a sixth win to secure bowl eligibility, Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said he’s expecting a competitive battle, too.
“There’s always been the saying here of how are you going to finish? And what are you willing to be remembered for? We can still have a successful season,” Clark said of his App State team. “The conference championship is out of touch right now but I think we can still have a great football season, and it doesn’t get any easier going to Huntington.”
The Mountaineers are coming off a 35-28 loss at Coastal Carolina, but have not lost back-to-back regular season games under Clark’s direction, a perfect 8-0 after losing the week before in-season. Only once has the team lost two consecutive times, which happened when they lost the SBC title game and bowl game to end the season.
App State quarterback Chase Brice, a one-time Clemson quarterback, has made a name for himself in Boone, North Carolina and is the engineer of an offense that has averaged just shy of 36 points-per-game this year, throwing for 24 touchdowns to five interceptions.
Behind Brice, there are a handful of running backs that have game-changing ability, two of which the Herd faced last season in Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel. Daetrich Harrington, who missed significant time due to injury in 2021, has been back in the rotation this year, too.
It’s a group that plucks on the heart strings of coach Huff, a former running backs coach himself.
“I admire their consistency in the run game,” Huff said. “Both of those guys (Peoples and Noel) run extremely hard and as a running backs coach I commend them because that’s not easy to do.”
But Marshall has been among the nation’s best in terms of stopping the run this season, and the defense might be playing their best football to date, but there is an area where they must improve, Huff said, if they want to have the same success against the Mountaineers.
“We haven’t tackled as consistent through a whole game as we would like to the last couple weeks, so we’ve got to do a really good job of tackling well,” Huff said. “We missed nine tackles last week and they weren’t because of bad angles or where a guy made them miss. It’ll be a bit more physical in practice for us this week because that is going to be the difference.”
App State leads the all-time series 15-9 but each team has won an even six games played in Huntington.
The two met annually from 1977-1996 as members of the Southern Conference, but met only three times in non-conference games (2002, 2020, 2021). Saturday marks their first meeting as members of the Sun Belt.