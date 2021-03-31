HUNTINGTON - The Conference USA portion of the softball slate gets off to a powerful start on Thursday with all the league's eyes fixated on Marshall's four-game series with Western Kentucky, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Dot Hicks Field.
The matchup is the Conference USA league opener for both teams and brings together the two favorites for C-USA's East Division for a weekend battle in Huntington.
Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon is excited to see her team use what it has gone through in the preseason and non-conference portion of its schedule to finally start chasing a championship.
"We haven't had the normal non-conference season that we're used to so we're still figuring some things out, but I think we have showed moments in which we are solid in all aspects," Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon said.
Western Kentucky comes in at 15-4 overall with two losses to nationally-ranked Mississippi State and another to Louisville.
Last week, The Hilltoppers earned a 2-1 win in nine innings over No. 7 Kentucky, who just won a weekend series against No. 2 Alabama in Lexington following that loss.
Marshall enters the contest at 11-4 overall and is ranked 10th nationally in home runs per game at 1.67.
The Hilltoppers also average 1.27 home runs per game, which places them top-30 nationally, meaning there could be plenty of excitement this weekend in Huntington.
Marshall pitcher Laney Jones comes into the contest having earned the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honor for the second time this season after not allowing an earned run in competition last week.
Jones and the Marshall staff will look to combat a WKU lineup that features leading hitter Paige Carter, who is hitting .418 with six home runs and 16 RBIs on the year. She also has eight doubles to her credit.
Western Kentucky also has RBI leader Taylor Sanders, who also has six home runs to go with a team-best 22 RBIs.
Marshall's offense counters with Aly Harrell, who is batting .412 with four home runs and 10 RBIs on the season. Grace Chelemen leads the Herd with a .422 average.
Marshall's offense got back on track in a 10-0 win over Bellarmine on Sunday that combined all elements - pitching, hitting, defense.
"We've got a lot of different tools," Lyon said. "A lot of different players can step up and do great things for us. That's only going to help us when we start playing conference."
Weather for Thursday's 1 p.m. series opener will be a factor with the high temperature expected to be near 40 degrees with a 13-15 mile-per-hour wind.
Things will stay cool for Friday's scheduled doubleheader, which begins at 1 p.m. with temps in the upper-40s. Saturday's noon series finale is expected to see temperatures reach the 60-degree mark.