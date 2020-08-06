MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference, which includes the University of Rio Grande, intends to play sports this fall.
The league revealed in a release that it will follow guidelines established by the NAIA Council of Presidents and affirmed by the RSC Council of Presidents.
“The conference has monitored the COVID-19 situation continually since the cancellation of Winter 2020 championships as well as the suspension of the Spring 2020 regular and postseason,” RSC Commissioner Michael Schell said. “We believe the time is right to return to play this fall. We will continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to adhere to all safety measures required by the NAIA, state and local governments within our five-state region comprising the conference.”
That’s good news in particular for Rio Grande’s men’s soccer team, a national power. Rio Grande doesn’t field a football program.
RSC members may begin team practices Aug. 15. No athletic contests, including scrimmages and exhibitions, will be permitted before to September 5. Prior to all practices, all coaches and student-athletes are to be screened by the university using NAIA COVID-19 guidelines. Prior to all competition, all support staff, officials, coaches and student-athletes will be screened by a health professional per NAIA guidelines. In addition, for the RSC, this screening will also occur prior to any team traveling.
The RSC will not require pre-participation COVID-19 PCR testing for all student-athletes. Each member institution may establish its own testing requirements consistent with local and state guidelines. If, however, a student-athlete displays symptoms of coronavirus, NAIA, conference and school policies are to be followed. This requires a health professional to clear those athletes to return to play.
The RSC retained the right to move some or all of the regular season competitions or postseason championships to winter/spring if necessary. The NAIA already has moved national championships for all fall sports to the spring.
Each school will be responsible for deciding whether to allow fans to atens contests and, if so, what restrictions will be applied. Social distancing and wearing of masks are expected.