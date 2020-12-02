BIDWELL, Ohio — Jordan Lambert scored 31 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead River Valley (2-0) over Symmes Valley 71-65 in boys high school basketball on Tuesday.
The contest was close throughout, with the Vikings (0-1) leading 31-30 at halftime. The Raiders rallied for a 50-49 lead by the end of the third quarter. Lambert came up big in the final period to secure the victory.
Dylan Fulks scored 18 for River Valley. Luke Leith led Symmes Valley with 30 points and 16 rebounds.
SYMMES VALLEY 17 14 18 16 — 65: Brammer 5, Leith 30, Patterson 0, Ferguson 7, Walsh 7, Best 6, Scherer 7, Justice 2.
RIVER VALLEY 14 16 20 21 — 71: Fulks 18, Lambert 7, Barton 5, Russell 4, Lambert 31, Alderman 2, Rhoades 4.
SOUTH WEBSTER 69, GREEN 49: The host Jeeps outscored the Bobcats 20-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a triumph.
South Webster (1-0) trailed 33-31 at halftime and led just 49-46 after three quarters, but Trey Zimmerman scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Jeeps run away with the game.
Cam Carpenter scored 17 points for South Webster. Will Collins chipped in 16 points. Wiley Sanders led Green (0-1) with 15 points. Ethan Huffman scored 14 and Levin Singleton 13.
GREEN 17 16 13 3 — 49: Sampson 4, Blevins 0, Waddell 0, Salyers 0, Huffman 14, Singleton 13, Damron 1, Sanders 15, Hammonds 2, Chaffins 0.
SOUTH WEBSTER 19 12 18 20 — 69: Bendere 4, Zimmerman 20, Bennett 0, Campbell 2, Lower 4, Carpenter 17, Blizzard 4, Beasly 0, Rawlins 0, Collins 16, Bond 2.