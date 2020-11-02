HUNTINGTON — In a year of unexpected change, the Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball and softball alignment remained relatively steady.
Most local teams compete in Division III and remained there in the recently released enrollment-based classifications for the 2021 seasons.
In baseball, 13 schools moved down to Division III and eight moved up. The only local school to change classifications was River Valley, which dropped from Division II. Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Ironton, Meigs, Portsmouth, Rock Hill, South Point, and Wheelersburg all stayed in Division III.
Gallia Academy remained in Division II, where 12 schools moved up and four down.
In Division IV, Green, Ironton St. Joe, South Gallia and Symmes Valley held steady. Eight other schools throughout the state moved down.
In softball, 13 teams moved down and eight moved up to Division III. River Valley was the only local program to moved, dropping from Division II. Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Ironton, Meigs, Portsmouth, Rock Hill, South Point, and Wheelersburg all stayed in Division III.
Gallia Academy remained in Division II, where four schools moved down and 12 up.
In Division IV, Green, Ironton St. Joe, South Gallia and Symmes Valley remained where they were. Seven other schools moved down into the Division.