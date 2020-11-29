Essential reporting in volatile times.

BIDWELL, Ohio — Hannah Jacks made two free throws with five seconds left in the game to give River Valley a 45-43 victory over Rock Hill Saturday in girls high school basketball.

Jackson led the Raiders (1-1), who used an 11-4 fourth-quarter run to win, with 19 points. Lauren Twyman scored 14.

Cigi Pancake paced the Redwomen, who led 39-36 after three quarters, with 21 points.

ROCK HILL 11 13 15 4 — 43: Matney 4, Bailey 6, Scott 4, Easterling 2, Bailey 1, Pancake 21, Hanshaw 5.

RIVER VALLEY 10 15 11 9 — 45: Jacks 19, Holley 4, Barcus 4, Truance 2, Twyman 14, Somerville 2.

Boys

RIVER VALLEY 52, EASTERN-MEIGS 29: The Raiders (1-0) missed 12 of their first 13 shots before hitting seven 3-pointers in the second quarter on their way to a triumph over the Eagles (0-1) in Reedsville, Ohio.

Jordan Lambert led River Valley with 22 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Blanchard led Eastern-Meigs with 10 points.

Both teams return to the court Tuesday — the Eagles at Alexander, the Raiders at home vs. Symmes Valley.

CANCELATIONS: Athens’ girls basketball game at Portsmouth Saturday was postponed.

Portsmouth Notre Dame’s boys game at Rock Hill on Tuesday is canceled.

