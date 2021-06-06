The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

River Valley pitcher Chase Barber, shown hurling against Fairland on May 22, was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division first team for the second consecutive season.

 SHOLTEN SINGER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — River Valley placed five players on the All Tri-Valley Conference baseball team.

The Raiders finished third in the TVC Ohio Division at 7-5, earning Bobby Jeffers coach of the year honors. Jeffers led River Valley to its first sectional championship in school history.

Senior pitcher and infielder Chase Barber earned his second career all-league nod. He was joined on the team by seniors Blaine Cline, Alex Euton, Isiah Harkins and Dalton Jones.

Meigs, the TVC Ohio champion with an 11-1 record, had four players make the team, including sophomore pitcher/catcher Ethan Stewart, the TVC defensive player of the year. Other Marauders selected were Andrew Dodson, Wyatt Hoover and Alex Pierce.

Offensive MVP in the TVC Ohio was Athens senior Peyton Gail, who joined Barber, Zach Bartoe and River Hayes of Vinton County, and Chase Ingalls of Wellston as repeat all-league picks.

In the TVC Hocking Division, senior Andrew Small of South Gallia made the squad.

Eastern-Meigs’ Matthew Blanchard repeated as the league’s defensive player of the year. Waterford’s Doug Chapman was named coach of the year after guiding the Wildcats to the conference championship. Waterford’s Jude Huffman was named the MVP.

