HUNTINGTON — Mallory Crowder and Alanna McKenzie combined for 31 points and Riverside survived some off-target free throws in the fourth period to edge Huntington St. Joe, 45-41, Friday night at the St. Joe gym.
The Lady Warriors (3-2) used a 10-0 run in the third period to break from a 19-19 tie at the half for a 29-19 lead. The Lady Irish wouldn’t go away and cut the lead to 33-32 with 6:54 left on a basket by Chloe Lee.
McKenzie, a senior as is Crowder, then reeled off six straight points to put Riverside up, 39-34, with 4:24 left. Niko Kaufmann countered for the Lady Irish with a basket to cut the lead to 39-36 with 3:21 to play.
The Warriors would get the foul line plenty late as St. Joe had to foul. The visitors made just enough to escape with the win.
“We were getting the ball down low to score, then we went away from it,” first-year Riverside coach John Michael Frisby said. “That let them back in it. We’d get up, they’d get back in. We’d get up, they’d get back in.
“We went to a 2-3 (zone) in the second half to keep their shooters on the perimeter. Defense won it for us.”
St. Joe assistant coach Alyssa Hammond made it tough on McKenzie, but saw others step up for Riverside.
“Wanted to keep No. 34 (McKenzie) off the glass and limit her points,” Hammond said. “We did focus on her and opened spots for other girls. We didn’t respond then.”
St. Joe’s Niko Kaufmann led all scorers with 32 points. She made six three-pointers, but no other Lady Irish play reached double figures.
“She can’t be the only one,” Hammond said. “We’ve got to attack the rim.”
Ramey George is the other half of the one-two St. Joe punch, but the senior had a tough game Friday.
“She got down on herself,” Hammond said. “We’ve got to pull out of it.”
St. Joe is back in action Saturday against unbeaten Portsmouth Notre Dame. The game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at Shawnee State University.
McKenzie had a clutch basket with 2:29 left and drew a foul. She missed the free throw, but the lead went to 42-36.
“That got the momentum back for us,” Frisby said. “McKenzie and Crowder have been playing together a long time. They have a good high-low game. We’ve got a lot of young girls, but we’re starting to jell.”
One area Riverside hopes to pick up in is foul shooting. The Lady Warriors made 7-of-22 for the game with a 4-of-17 effort in the fourth period alone.
“We practice that every day,” Frisby said. “I got very antsy at the end.”
St. Joe got into the bonus at the start of the fourth period, but didn’t capitalize.
“We’ve stopped driving,” Hammond said. “They did what we should have done, try to get fouls.”
Riverside’s next game is Monday at Lincoln County. Tip is 7 p.m.
RIVERSIDE 6 13 14 12 — 45: Bare 4, Campbell 5, Starsick 4, McKenzie 14, Crowder 17, Williams 1.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE: 6 13 11 11 — 41: George 3, Ch. Lee 2, Ransbottom 4, Kaufmann 32.
