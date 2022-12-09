The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221210 hsj girls 12.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington St. Joe takes on Riverside during a high school girls basketball game on Friday in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mallory Crowder and Alanna McKenzie combined for 31 points and Riverside survived some off-target free throws in the fourth period to edge Huntington St. Joe, 45-41, Friday night at the St. Joe gym.

The Lady Warriors (3-2) used a 10-0 run in the third period to break from a 19-19 tie at the half for a 29-19 lead. The Lady Irish wouldn’t go away and cut the lead to 33-32 with 6:54 left on a basket by Chloe Lee.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you