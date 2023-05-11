The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON – Barstool Sports brings Rough N’ Rowdy 21 to Mountain Health Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. Two title fights and a retirement match are features on the 20-bout card.

Vicious Vicky D returns to defend her Women’s Lightweight belt against The Boxing Barbie. In addition, there is a No. 1 contender bout to determine who’ll meet Cherry Bomb for the Women’s Middleweight crown in the August pay-per-view.

