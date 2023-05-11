HUNTINGTON – Barstool Sports brings Rough N’ Rowdy 21 to Mountain Health Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. Two title fights and a retirement match are features on the 20-bout card.
Vicious Vicky D returns to defend her Women’s Lightweight belt against The Boxing Barbie. In addition, there is a No. 1 contender bout to determine who’ll meet Cherry Bomb for the Women’s Middleweight crown in the August pay-per-view.
Rough N’ Rowdy fighters enter the ring just once. There are three one-minute rounds, with no headgear required. Another feature is the ring girl competition.
Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz will call the action live. Tickets are $24, $34 and $60. Fans can purchase pay-per-view. The one-time pass is available at roughnrowdybrawl.com/events.
The final bout is between Shane “Shizzat Darizzat” Reed against Brendan “The Ninja” Kelly in the first Lightweight Title retirement bout. Winner stays, loser is out.
Vicious Vicky D is Vicky D’Errico from North Providence, Rhode Island. She arrived for the first time at the RNR 10 in Providence along with Leanna Cruz. D’Errico met Heather McDonald, a Toughwoman champion from Maryland in that bout.
D’Errico continued her college career after that show. She didn’t return until RNR 20 in Morgantown and met Cherry Bomb for the Women’s Middleweight crown. D’Errico got the win by decision in a rugged bout and set up the title defense here against The Boxing Barbie (Malaysia Mackey from Charlotte, North Carolina). Mackey is 1-0 in RNR and 4-0 overall in tournaments.
Also scheduled to see action are Craig “Huntington Hammer” and Brittani “Savage” Vaughn from Barboursville. Hettlinger faces “Mighty” Matt Tennant from Parkersburg.
Vaughn, who became the first transgender champion in Toughman history in January here, is set to compete against Sean “Summer” Brady of Lexington, Kentucky, in a transgender versus transgender bout.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.