SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Sarah Roach celebrated senior night with a 20-point effort to lead South Point to a 53-33 victory over Portsmouth in Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball.
Sarah Mitchell scored 10 points for the Pointers. Ammya Carr paced the Trojans with 16 points. Emily Cheatham scored 12 points.
PORTSMOUTH 4 0 16 13 --33: Cheatham 12, Powell 0, Meadows 0, Wilson 0, Potts 0, Carr 16. Wood 5.
SOUTH POINT 13 12 17 11 -- 53: Jones 7, Roach 20, Belville 7, Mitchell 10, Hopkins 0, Bouton 7, Staley 2.
IRONTON 40, GALLIA ACADEMY 28: The Fighting Tigers held the Blue Angels without a field goal for the first 10:52 in rolling to a victory in an OVC game in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (2-3 overall, 2-3 OVC), which missed its first nine shots, committed nine turnovers in the first quarter and six in the second to fall behind 20-11 by halftime.
Evan Williams led Ironton (4-5 overall, 3-4 OVC) with 14 points. Kirsten Williams chipped in 12 points. Maddy Petro was Gallia Academy's high scorer with 10 points.
IRONTON 8 12 11 9 -- 40: Lackey 0, C. Cecil 0, Zornes 5, Carpenter 0, K. Cecil 0, K. Williams 12, Morgan 9, E. Williams 14, Patterson 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 1 10 7 10 -- 28: Cremeens 5, Griffin 0, Petro 10, Reed 6, Hammons 0, Truance 5, Howell 2.
GREEN 42, IRONTON ST. JOE 26: The Bobcats used a 17-2 run to pull away from the Flyers in a Southern Ohio Conference contest in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Kasey Kimbler paced Green (2-2 overall, 2-1 SOC) with 15 points. Emma Whaley led Ironton St. Joe (1-6, 1-4) with seven points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 6 8 2 -- 26: E. Whaley 7, Blankenship 2, B. Whaley 6, Sheridan 2, Damron 5, Unger 2, Daniels 2, Philabum 0, Weber 0.
GREEN 14 14 12 2 -- 42: Kimbler 15, Brown 6, Sweeney 4, Blevins 3, Knapp 8, Baldridge 2, Christian 0, Brady 2, Satterfield 0, Henlsey 2, Smith 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 60, WESTERN-PIKE 40: Desiree Simpson scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in three quarters to lead the Vikings (6-5 overall, 5-1 SOC) to a triumph over the Indians (2-7, 2-4).
Symmes Valley used a 15-4 second quarter to take control of a what had been a close game. Morgan Lyons scored 11 points for the Vikings. Alicia Francis led Western-Pike with 11 points and Jordyn Rittenhouse scored 10.
WESTERN-PIKE 15 4 7 14 -- 40: Francis 11, Beckett 0, Rhoades 0, Rittenhouse 10, Grooms 1, Marhoover 8, Beckman 0, Tackett 8, Ferneau 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 19 15 18 8 -- 60: Malone 6, Lyons 11, Beckett 2, Ellison 0, Simpson 20, Thompson 9, Gordon 1, Gothard 3, Ross 8.
TRIMBLE 70, SOUTH GALLIA 34: Jayne Six and Briana Osborne each scored 21 points as the Tomcats pounded the Rebels in a Tri-Valley Conference game in Mercerville, Ohio.
Emily Young scored 13 points for Trimble (8-1 overall, 7-0 TVC). Tori Triplett and Jessie Rutt led South Gallia (6-5, 3-4), each with 11 points.
TRIMBLE 18 18 10 24 -- 70: Young 13, Osborne 21, Six 21, Ives 7, Campbell 4, Beha 2, Yuska 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 7 10 4 13 -- 34: Triplett 11, Rutt 11, Halley 6, Lambert 4, Swain 2.
RIVER VALLEY 48, NELSONVILLE-YORK 30: Hannah Jacks scored 26 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders (6-4 overall, 4-1 TVC) defeated the Buckeyes in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Lauren Twyman scored 13 points for River Valley. Kalina Hernandez paced Nelsonville-York with 11 points.
RIVER VALLEY 10 7 12 19 -- 48: Jacks 26, Twyman 13, Somerville 7, Milliron 2.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 3 9 10 8 -- 30: Hernandez 11, Speelman 8, Lang 6, Cantrell 3, Dupler 2.
Boys
LAWRENCE COUNTY 76, FAIRVIEW 59: The Bulldogs (2-0) used a 19-7 run in the third quarter to break a 31-31 tie and pull away for a victory over the Eagles (0-2) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Trenton Adkins led Lawrence County with 19 points. Kaden Gillispie and Cody Maynard each scored 15 points, Baden Gillispie 14 and Cody Maynard 13. Jaxxon Manning led Fairview with 20 points. Tanner Johnson scored 12.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 15 13 22 26 --76: Maynard 13, Adkins 19, B. Gillispie 14, K. Gillispie 15, Lafferty 15, Bloomfield 0, Ratliff 0, Holt 0.
FAIRVIEW 13 12 13 21 -- 59: Johnson 12, Manning 20, Terry 7, Caldwell 3, Day 9, Muncy 2, Tucker 6, Harper 0, Sparks 0, Adams 0, Mills 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Rock Hill's girls basketball game at Piketon on Saturday has been canceled. The Redmen's boys basketball game Friday at Fairland was postponed until Feb. 9.
Ironton's boys game Friday at Portsmouth was postponed to Feb. 9. Lucasville Valley at Oak Hill boys was postponed Friday and instead, Oak Hill played at Minford. The Indians and Oaks are rescheduled for Jan. 30.