HUNTINGTON — Coming into 2021, Marshall boasted of one of the top home winning percentages in all of college football.
This season, however, it almost seems as if the Thundering Herd is much more comfortable taking its show on the road.
While the Herd's record is just 3-2 away from Joan C. Edwards Stadium this season, many of its top performances of the season have been in the face of the opposing team's home crowd.
"It's an energy thing, you know, from top to bottom when we're at the hotel on an away game and we're locked in and it's just us," Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer said. "There is almost less distractions when you go to an away game in a lot of ways. I think we've done a great job of locking in and using those as advantages."
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said in his first year as coach, the team has undergone a different routine than what has been seen in the past for both home and road games.
Given the familiarity of home, however, it is easy to slip back into old routines, which is where there may be a road advantage.
"It's part of the culture we are trying to instill, which is the routine is the routine," Huff said. "When you get on the road, you kind of remove some of the distractions that you have at home. You know, at home, you've got your girlfriend, you've got your apartment, you don't get on a bus and leave a day earlier - although we do go to the hotel on Friday night - but you're still in your environment."
Marshall's ability to lock in on the routine on the road was strong from the start with the Herd setting the tone in the season-opener when they traveled to Navy and dominated from start to finish in a 49-7 win over the Midshipmen.
The Herd last two Conference USA road trips have also seen strong play as the Herd jumped out to a massive lead at North Texas before cruising to a win, then dominated over the final three quarters in a 28-13 win at Florida Atlantic that put Marshall in control of its own destiny in the East Division.
Even in its two losses, the performances have been fairly strong statistically.
Against Middle Tennessee, Marshall racked up nearly 500 yards of offense, but fell victim to its turnover bug with six turnovers in a six-point loss to the Blue Raiders.
The week prior to that arguably featured one of the Herd's top performances of the season, regardless of outcome, as they led Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State by two scores in the fourth quarter before faltering late in a tough 31-30 loss.
Ironically, the fourth-quarter collapse in Boone, North Carolina, was similar to the Herd's 2019 trip to Charlotte in which Marshall gave up a pair of touchdowns to the 49ers late in a 24-13 loss that knocked the Herd out of winning Conference USA's East Division.
Now, Marshall is looking to exorcise those demons and finish off a strong 2021 road campaign this weekend with a win over the 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium - a place the Herd has struggled at times.
Charlotte has also proven that they utilize the home-field advantage, as well, going 4-1 at home this season so far, which includes a season-opening win over ACC foe Duke.
Ulmer said it's all about the mindset that Marshall takes the field with on Saturday when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m.
"They do have a good team energy, top to bottom," Ulmer said. "I think that's something we need to have going in there also. We need to match their energy and match their focus and intensity. If we do that, we should be able to walk away with a win."
Getting a win in the Queen City would keep the Herd in the race for the East Division championship and prove again that Marshall's football team feels right at home being away from home.