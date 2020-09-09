LAVALETTE — Landon Roberts birdied the first five holes and shot 5-under-par 32 Tuesday to lead Fairland to a 158-175 victory over Huntington High in high school golf at the Sugarwood Golf Course.
“I wish it was a HHS golfer, but wow, that was fun to watch,” Highlanders coach Travis Austin said. “I haven’t seen a high school golfer in the zone like that. He made every putt.”
Clayton Thomas backed Roberts with a 36. Cam Mayo and Alex Rogers each shot 45.
“Landon has been on the verge of posting a good round,” Fairland coach Bryan Ward said. “He got hot with his putter and they just kept going in. This should give him the confidence boost he needs to carry him through our postseason.”
Levi Strieter and Austin O’Malley led Huntington High, each with a 41. Adam Hanlon shot 46 and Carson Dunfee 47.
SOUTHERN WINS QUAD: The Tornadoes shot 192 to win a five-team match at the Meigs Golf Course.
Point Pleasant was second with a 201, followed by Sherman at 205, Meigs at 206 and Eastern-Meigs at 227.
Tanner Lisle of Southern and Brennen Sang of Point Pleasant shared medalist honors, shooting 9-over-par 43.
Girls golf
EKC TOURNAMENT: Cambria Burke shot 38 to take medalist honors and lead Greenup County to the Eastern Kentucky Conference girls golf tournament championship Tuesday.
Girls soccer
ROCK HILL 3, FAIRLAND 1: Emmi Stevens scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Redwomen past the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Stevens fed goals by Briana Reynolds and Emma Scott.
“(Fairland) is a really physical but improved team with a new coach this year. I can tell their program is heading in the right direction,” said Rock Hill coach Summer Collins.
Olivia White scored for the Dragons (1-1 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to set the score.
ROCK HILL 1 2 — 3
FAIRLAND 0 1 — 1
RH — Reynolds (Stevens assist), 29:59
RH — Stevens unassisted, 60:21
RH — Bailey (Stevens), 65:21
F — White unassisted, 69:36
Shots: RH 13, F 10. Saves: RH 9 (Matney 5, DeLong 4), F 10 (Howard). Corner kicks: RH 1, F 1. Fouls: RH 3, F 8.
ASHLAND 2, BOYD COUNTY 1: Raegan Slone and Callie Jackson scored in the second half to help then Kittens (1-0) beat the Lions (0-1) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky
Shianne Manley scored for Boyd County, which led 1-0.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 0: J.B. Terrill scored both goals as the Lions defeated the Tomcats in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Ryan Keelin and Cameron Gibson issued assists. Jack Samuel and Carter Gibson combined in goal for the shut out.
Boyd County plays again at 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Mason County.
ROCK HILL 4, FAIRLAND 3: Sam Simpson scored a trio of goals to rally the Redmen to a triumph over the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Fairland (2-3 overall, 2-1 OVC) took a 1-0 lead when Adam Marcum scored at the 9:06 mark.
Simpson tied wit with a goal at 39:22 and Tyson Lewis gave Rock Hill the lead at 57:00. Simpson scored at 61:40 to make it 3-1.
Jase Casella brought the Dragons within 3-2 with a goal at 68:06, but Simpson responded wt 71:37 to make it 4-2. Jacob Polcyn’s goal at 76:11 set the score.
ROCK HILL 1 3 — 4
FAIRLAND 1 2 — 3
F — Marcum, 9:06
RH — Simpson, 39:22
RH — Lewis, 57:00
RH — Simpson, 71:37
F — Polcyn, 76:11
POINT PLEASANT 7, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 3: Adam Veroski’s hat trick helped the Big Blacks (2-1-1) defeat the home-standing Patriots.
Veroski and Kanaan Abbas scored early for a 2-0 lead, but Kellson Cobble and Jerod Davis scored for Parkersburg South to tie it. Veroski broke the tie in the 63rd minute, but two minutes later Micah Jones scored to tie it 3-3.
In the 67th minute, Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy scored the winning goal. Cael McCutcheon, Veroski and Watkins-Lovejoy added goals down the stretch to set the score.
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, NEW BOSTON 0: Jimmy Mahlmeister made nine saves to earn a shutout as the Flyers (3-0-1 overal, 1-0-1 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the visiting Tigers.
Bryce Balestra, Zachary Johnson, Brady Medinger and Will Whaley scored.
SOUTH POINT 9, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: Kylee Ellsion scored three goals and Bridget Hern two as the Pointers rolled by the Senators.
Sarah Roach, KeeKee Montgomery, Elaysia Wilburn and Evan Boggs also scored. Whitney McKenzie made four saves for South Point.
Volleyball
RUSSELL 3, BOYD COUNTY 1: The defending 16th Region champion Red Devils showed they intend to repeat, defeating the Lions 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16.
WHEELERSBURG 3, NORTHWEST 0: The Pirates (4-1 overall, 3-1 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the Mohawks 25-20, 20-13, 26-24 in McDermott, Ohio.
Lauren Jolly led Wheelersburg with 31 assists. Kylie Barney made 14 kills and Ryleigh Meeker added 12. Emily Boggs had 15 digs. Kierra Kennard contributed 12 digs and 10 points.
Haidyn Wamsley led Northwest (6-1, 5-1) with 14 kills. Ava Jenkins made 12 digs and Reagan Lewis contributed 23 assists.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Blue Angels won their 61st consecutive OVC match and extended their home winning streak to 37 matches by beating the Panthers 25-14, 25-12, 25-20.
Jenna Harrison led Gallia Academy (5-1 overall, 4-0 OVC) with 12 points.
MEIGS 3, RIVER VALLEY 1: Mallory Hawkins scored 13 points and Andrea Mahr 12 as the Marauders (1-2 overall, 1-2 Tri-Valley Conference) swept the Raiders 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Malerie Stanley led River Valley (4-3, 1-2) with 15 points.
Cross country
WARREN WINS SKYLINE: Warren’s boys and girls won the Skyline Invitational cross country meet at Gallia Academy.
Portsmouth freshman Charlie Putnam (17:32.43) and Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts (19:43.66) won individual titles.