Landon Roberts of Fairland was named first-team Ohio All-Southeast District in high school golf Wednesday.
Roberts was joined on the Division II first team by Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy, Brady Gil of Wheelersburg, Edward Kehl of Warren, Stanley Vinty of Alexander and Charlie Lewis of Unioto. Gallia Academy's Mark Allen was selected coach of the year.
The second team included Hunter Freeman from Ironton, Beau Johnson from Gallia Academy, Owen Armstrong from Piketon, Ty Fisher from Fairfield Union, and Will Higginbotham and Grant Cline from Logan Elm.
Among the honorable-mention selections were Jacob Skeens of Chesapeake, Jeremiah Fizer of Fairland, Chaydan Kerns of Ironton, Gavin Long of Gallia Academy, Eli Hall of Wheelersburg and Ethan Jaggers of River Valley.
In Division III, Joel Beals of Coal Grove and Eli Ford of Ironton St. Joe were on the first team with Cameron Phillips of Lucasville Valley, Owen Mault of South Webster, Gavin Brooker of Waterford and Ethan Taylor of North Adams. Mason Frazier of Coal Grove was an honorable-mention pick. Jamie Hall of North Adams was chosen coach of the year.
The Division II girls first team featured Sidena Belville of Ironton, Maddie Meadows of Gallia Academy, Riley McKenzie of Crooksville, Elaina Seelfy of Circlevlle, Emily Cook of Westfall, and Addison Jackson of Federal Hocking. Gallia Academy's Jordan Blaine made the second team.
Earning honorable mention were Eliza Wilson of Fairland, Mary Lackey of Ironton, Addison Burioe of Gallia Academy and Kaleewa Adkins of Wheelersburg. Jonathan Barker of Westfall was coach of the year.
Boys soccer
ALL-OVC TEAM: League champion Gallia Academy swept Ohio Valley Conference honors and placed four players on the all-league team Wednesday.
The Blue Devils' Keagen Daniels was named player of the year after leading his team to an OVC championship and 10-0 league record. Cory Camden was selected coach of the year for the fourth time.
Joining Daniels on the first team were teammates Maddux Camden, Carson Wamsley, Wes Saunders and Beckettt Camden. Also on the first unit were Xaxier Dornon, Braylon Balandra and Joe Bloebaum of South Point; Gabe Polcyn and Will Davis of Fairland; Sam Simpson and Brayden Adams of Rock Hill; Eli Hayton and Jacob Spears of Chesapeake; and Zach Roth of Portsmouth.
Earning honorable mention were Brayden Burns and Kalin Schneider from Gallia Academy; Levi Lawson and Tanner Runyon from South Point; Zaid Mustafa and Ben Prino from Fairland; Connor Blagg and Dylan Griffith from Rock Hill; Ethan Romans and Isaac Thompson from Chesapeake; and Jacob Roth and MyShawn WIlliams from Portsmouth.
KENTUCKY SOCCER: Kenleigh Woods of Ashland was named to the Kentucky high school all-east soccer second team Wednesday.
Milei Baker of Ashland, Ava Quinn of Russell and Maggie Johnson of Lawrence County earned honorable-mention honors.
