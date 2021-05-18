HUNTINGTON — If Carter Woelfel gets grounded, he said it’s worth it.
Woelfel, 12, leaped the barrier at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina, seconds after Jamil Roberts’ goal gave Marshall University the NCAA men’s soccer national championship Monday night. The Huntington St. Joe student just had to celebrate with the Thundering Herd after it defeated Indiana 1-0 in overtime.
“I jumped the fence,” Woelfel said, with a sly grin, looking sideways to his right at his mother, Stacie.
“He about gave me a heart attack,” Stacie said. “I lost him for about seven minutes.”
Stacie might let Carter slide. This time. The tired, but joyful, duo celebrated the team’s return to town Tuesday night, gathering for a welcome home celebration at Hoops Family Field a mere 90 minutes after arriving back in town.
Even if Carter faces consequences, he said he figures he comes out ahead because Marshall midfielder Max Schneider gave him his headband, a cool souvenir from the Herd’s first national title at college’s highest level.
“It was just amazing,” Stacie said of how MU’s fans reacted after the winning goal.
“People were storming the field and it felt like a football game at (Joan C. Edwards Stadium).”
Michele Kuhn, of Hurricane, West Virginia, made it home in time to change clothes and head to the celebration.
“It was crazy,” Kuhn said of the atmosphere in Cary. “People couldn’t believe how well we traveled. They thought we did this every year. The Indiana fans were very nice to us. They came over and congratulated us.”
Unlike Carter, Kuhn’s children didn’t make the trip. All six — Kim, Kelly, Kristy, Jack, Joe and Jim — had to work. Kuhn said she teased them a bit about missing the championship game.
“I know they watched it, but being there it was a whole different atmosphere,” Kuhn said.
Brian Shields, a longtime youth coach with the West Virginia Olympic Development Program, attended every Marshall game this season. He even acquired a recreational vehicle from a friend to make the trips easier to see the Herd beat Fordham, Clemson, Georgetown, North Carolina and Indiana in the tournament.
Shields, too, jumped the wall for an on-field celebration after Roberts’ goal.
“This is the culmination of an amazing season,” Shields said. “As soon as that ball went in, I knew the fans were going to be a part of it. In the previous games, we waited. We knew there was going to be another game. This one, we didn’t have to wait any more.”
Former Marshall and Cabell Midland High School volleyball player Gracie Brumfield celebrated with players, many of whom she knows, on the field after the game.
“National champs,” Brumfield said. “Herd for life.”