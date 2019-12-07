HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland senior quarterback/defensive back J.J. Roberts is the 2019 Gatorade high school football player of the year in West Virginia.
Roberts rushed for 1,426 yards and 23 touchdowns and passed for 360 yards and four TDs to help the Knights (13-0) reach the Class AAA state championship game. He also made 48 tackles and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.
Roberts also has volunteered in literacy programs at elementary schools and worked on several charitable causes as part of his church youth group. He has a 3.67 grade point average and is committed to play at Wake Forest University.