HUNTINGTON -- Fairland High School's Landon Roberts is the Ohio Valley Conference male golfer of the year.
Maddi Meadows of Gallia Academy is the OVC's top female golfer.
The boys first team includes Roberts and fellow Dragon Jeremiah Fizer; Jackson McComas and Carter Collins of Chesapeake; Luke Jenkins and Landon Johnson of Coal Grove; Laith Hamid, Beau Johnson, Hunter Cook and Will Hendrickson of Gallia Academy; Matt Sheridan of Ironton; and Brayden Sexton of South Point. Cameron Mayo of Fairland and Cody Bowman of Gallia Academy earned honorable-mention honors.
Meadows was joined on the girls first team by Blue Angel teammates Abby Hammons, Emma Hammons, Jordan Blaine and Addy Burke, as well as South Point's Sidnea Belville. Kylee Cook of Gallia Academy and Elli Holmes of Coal Grove were honorable-mention selections.
Mark Allen of Gallia Academy was the boys and girls coach of the year.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
