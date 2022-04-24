ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Rock Hill's boys and Wheelersburg's girls won championships at the Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational track and field meet at Fairland High School on Friday.
The Redmen finished with 151 points to outdistance runner-up Portsmouth by 33.5 points. Fairland and Wheelersburg tied for third with 82 points, followed by Chesapeake with 51, Gallia Academy with 43.5, Raceland 43, Ironton 34, South Point 24, South Gallia 14, River Valley 10, Ignite 7, and Huntington St. Joe 2.
Rock Hill's Izaak Cox won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 10.5 inches and the 200-meter dash in 23.54. Sam Simpson won the 800 in 2:07.09 and Brayden Adams the 400 in 52.92. Tyson Lewis won the 100 in 11.22. The Redmen also won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:44.62 and the 4x800 in 9:09.81.
Wheelersburg's girls finished with 124 points. South Point was second with 90, followed by Gallia Academy with 67, Fairland 66, Rock Hill 62, Chesapeake 55, Ironton 53, Ashland 44, Ignite 27, River Valley 18, Ironton St. Joe 16, Raceland 15, Portsmouth 10, Ironton St. Joe 7 and Portsmouth 6.
RUSSELL SWEEPS: The Red Devils boys and girls won titles in the BRAG (Boyd-Russell-Ashland-Greenup) meet in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Russell's Dougie Osborne went 18-4 1/2 to win the long jump and took the the 300 in 24.34. Davis Brown took the 400 in 52.49 and the 3,200 in 10:52.25. The Red Devils edged Greenup County 95-91. Boyd County scored 52 points and Ashland 28.
In the girls portion, Russell's Bethany Allen won the high jump, long jump and triple jump as the Red Devils totaled 87.5 points. Boyd County was second with 69.5, followed by Ashland with 57, Greenup County with 45 and Russell's B team with one.
Softball
FAIRLAND 8, VINTON COUNTY 0: Kaylee Sayler pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Dragons past the Vikings Ally Shepherd went 2 for 2 with two runs batted in. Katie Pruitt, Madi McKinley, Mika Jo Blake and Makena Black all smacked two hits.
LINCOLN COUNTY 4, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Allison Ramey knocked in two runs to lift the Panthers over the Black Eagles. Ryleigh Shull earned the win and Meghan Stump a save.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 16, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3: Winning pitcher Michael Mahlmeister went 3 for 3 as the Flyers pounded the Tartans. Kai Coleman was 4 for 5, Blake Stuntebeck 3 for 4, Elijah Rowe 3 for 5 and Landon Rowe 2 for 4.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
