CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rock Hill’s boys finished fourth in the Division III high school cross country district meet Saturday at Southeastern High School to qualify for the regionals.
Noah Wood placed 14th overall in the 130-runner field in 18:00.17 to lead the Redmen.
Belpre won the event with 66 points. The top six teams and first 24 runners qualified for the region race. Leesburg Fairfield was second with 122, followed in the top six by Lynchburg-Clay with 131, Rock Hill with 141, Whiteoak with 160 and Huntington-Ross with 171.
Coal Grove finished eighth in the 17-team field with 232 points. South Gallia was 11th with 278, Wheelersburg 13th with 293 and Symmes Valley 16th with 367.
Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the individual title in 16:07.21, finishing 26.39 seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Blake Rodgers.
Local runners who qualified for the regional include Wheelersburg’s David Brown, who finished 12th in 17:57.33; Coal Grove’s Elijah Dillon, who was 13th in 17:59.65; South Gallia’s Garrett Frazee, who ran 18th in 18:08.83; Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson, who placed 21st in 18:31.74; Fairland’s Ben Mattan, who was 23rd in 18:33.92; and Wheelersburg’s Tate Hollback, who was 24th in 18:34.10.
Mattan was quite the surprise. He ranked 56th entering the meet, but beat his personal best time by 42 seconds to qualify for the regionals.
“It was a great day for Ben,” Fairland coach Chuck Wentz said. “I’m so proud of all the hard work he has put in. To pull out a 42-second PR (personal record), if you’re not familiar with running, that is a huge jump.”
In the Division III girls race, Katy Seas of Peebles won the individual crown in 19:48.64, almost 10 seconds ahead of second place Caitlyn Shipley of Westfall.
Coal Grove freshman Laura Hamm finished sixth in the field of 149 competitors in 20:54.16 to earn a berth in the regional meet. Her teammate Kylee Thomas placed 14th in 21:53.43 and also qualified to move on.
Zane Trace won the team title with 109 points. Huntington-Ross was second with 106, followed in the top six by Northwest with 130, Westfall with 148, West Union with 162 and Eastern-Meigs with 185. Symmes Valley finished 19th with 429 and Ironton 21st with 445.
In Division II girls, the top seven teams and first 28 individuals qualified for the regional.
Rock Hill placed fourth with 156 points. The Redwomen were led by Camryn Miller, who finished 12th in 20:50.69. Rock Hill’s Bella Stevens was 23rd in 21:33.33.
Madison Eyman of Fairfield Union won the individual title in 18:47.32. Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts was second among 121 runners in 19:17.94 and River Valley’s Laura Twyman third in 19:31.53.
Thornville Sheridan won the team championship with 99 points. Athens was second with 107, followed in the top eight by Vinton County with 137, Rock Hill with 156, Warren with 159, Fairfield Union with 165, Alexander with 176 and Circleville with 181. Gallia Academy was ninth with 227, Wheelersburg 12th with 303 and River Valley 14th with 322.
In Division II boys, Unioto won with 36 points. Sheridan was second with 92, followed in the top eight by Northwest with 97, Warren with 115, Fairfield Union with 165, Waverly with 180, Logan Elm with 208 and Circleville with 259. River Valley was 11th with 323, Ironton 13th with 395, Gallia Academy 14th with 404 and Oak Hill 19th with 455.
William Wilke of Sheridan was the individual winner in 16:05.96. Landen Smith of Northwest was second in 16:11.45.