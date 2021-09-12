ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland freshman Brody Buchanan won his team’s invitational cross country meet Saturday at Old Locks 27.
Buchanan ran 18:21.28, to finish 32:44 ahead of runner-up Sam Simpson of Rock Hill. Connor Blagg of Rock Hill, Tyler Farley of Covenant and Gabe Frazee of South Gallia rounded out the top five in the 67-runner field.
The Redmen won the boys title with 46 points. The Dragons were second with 73, followed by Huntington High with 88, Wheelersburg with 97, Gallia Academy with 123, East Carter with 143, Symmes Valley with 165, Ironton with 180 and Covenant with 188.
Rock Hill also won the girls championship with 60 points. Wheelersburg was second with 63 and Huntington High third with 64. Fairland was fourth with 103, followed by Gallia Academy with 109 and Symmes Valley with 118.
Riley Brown of East Carter was the individual winner in 21:28.5. Fairland’s Reece Barnitz was second in 22:48.53. Elsa Mead of Huntington High, Amanda Salmons of Wheelersburg and Ella Austin of Huntington High placed third through fifth in the 76-runner event.
Seth Hamm of Coal Grove was the individual champion in the middle school boys division in 10:58.03. Cliff Fransen of Fairland was second in 11:41.5.
Milton won the team title with 47 points, followed by Barboursville with 74, Ignite with 78, Fairland with 103 and Rock Hill with 127.
Savannah Pritt of Barboursville won the girls race in 13:03.39 to beat runner-up Emma Coakley of Milton. Coakley ran 23:32.
Milton won the team championship with 32 points, edging Barboursville, which had 36. Huntington Middle was third with 93 points, followed by Gallia Academy with 100, Wayne with 167, Wheelersburg with 181, Huntington East with 182 and Symmes Valley with 191.
