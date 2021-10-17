CENTENARY, Ohio — Rock Hill won the boys and girls divisions of the Ohio Valley Conference high school cross country championships Saturday.
The Redmen finished with 25 points to outdistance runner-up Fairland by 19 points. Gallia Academy was third with 69 points and Ironton fourth with 101.
Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam was the individual champion in 17:03.6.
Fairland freshman Brody Buchanan was second in 18:11.55. Rock Hill runners Sam Simpson, Connor Blagg and Dalton Griffing claimed the next three spots. Redmen Brayden Adams and Cameron Stevens were eighth and 10th, respectively, with teammate Jayson McFann coming in 11th.
The Redwomen won with 36 points, topping runner-up Fairland by 17. Ironton was third with 67 and South Point fourth with 100.
Sophomore Laura Hamm of Coal Grove won the individual title in 21:41.10. Fairland junior Reece Barnitz was second in 23:25.39. Kylie Gilmore, Brianna Reynolds and Emmi Stevens, all of Rock Hill, were the next three to cross the finish line.
Football
WELLSTON 36, MEIGS 28: Brenton Beach returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown after a 90-minute lightning delay to help the host Rockets (5-4 overall, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Marauders (2-6, 1-4).
Bodie Kemp led Wellston with 112 yards rushing on 21 carries. Issac Mollihan added 83 yards on 15 attempts. For Meigs, Coulter Cleland ran eight times for 136 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 183 yards.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
