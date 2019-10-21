HUNTINGTON — Rock Hill runners took six of the nine spots on the all-Ohio Valley Conference cross country team.
Eli Baker, Nick Blankenship, Sam Simpson, Jason Aguilera,Noah Wood and Brady Floyd were Redmen named to the first team. They were joined by Fairland’s Ethan Lafon and Coal Grove’s Elijah Dillon and Jeff Sparks. Lafon was the individual champion at the OVC meet.
Todd Elliott of Gallia Academy and Ben Mattam of Fairland were honorable-mention selections.
Rock Hill and Coal Grove each placed three girls on the All-OVC first team. Brianna Reynolds, Bella Stevens and Camryn Miller were Redmen who made the squad. Kylee Thomas, Sarah Cecil and Elli Holmes made the squad from the Hornets.
They were joined on the first unit by Olivia Lewis and Emma Marshall of Fairland and Elli Williams of Ironton.
Emily Carrico of Fairland and Abbey Hicks of Coal Grove made honorable-mention.