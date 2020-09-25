SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Rock Hill Redmen failed on three of their five two-point conversions but they didn’t need the extra points.
After a tight first half visiting Rock Hill kept things on the ground, using a steady rushing attack to squeeze out the clock and adding three second-half touchdowns to put the game out of South Point’s reach.
The Redmen (2-3) collected 382 rushing yards led by Owen Hankins who scored twice on 14 carries and tallied 140 yards on the ground.
After Rock Hill’s Brayden Friend opened the scoring with a seven yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Pointers offense was in an early hole and hadn’t been able to move the ball with any consistency. Friend, on that run, equaled the offensive production of South Point’s first three drives.
The Pointers (0-5) were counting on a defensive spark, and they got it from Nakayan Turner.
The Redmen took over at their own 9-yard line after the Pointers had turned it over on downs. After running back Hayden Harper started to break loose on the sideline, Turner snatched the ball from his grasp, crossed from one sideline to the other, turned the corner and tied the game with a 29-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Austin Collins’ extra-point kick gave the Pointers their only lead of the night.
It was one of three fumbles for the Redmen who otherwise executed a perfect game plan. On the ensuing drive, they drove 63 yards on 8 play and regained the lead, 14-7, after a Hankins touchdown and successful 2-point conversion.
SP quarterback Malik Pegram led the Pointers back into the red zone and Collins split the uprights with a 24-yard field goal just before halftime to trim the deficit to four points.
The Pointers tried a bit of trickery to open the second half, attempting an onside kick which would be recovered by the Redmen. With a short field, they went back to the ground-and-pound approach and Hankins capped the drive with his final scoring run of the night.
In the fourth quarter, the Pointers once again drove the ball down inside the ten yard line of the visitors but were unable to punch it in. A false start wiped out a Pegram touchdown pass and South Point turn the ball over on downs at the five yard line, trailing 26-10.
Rock Hill then ate up more than six minutes of the fourth quarter clock, driving 95 yards in 15 plays to take a 34-10 lead when Chase DeLong broke free for a 27 yard touchdown run.
With less than two minutes left in the game, South Point was content to throw the ball. On the first play of the drive following Rock Hill’s final score, Pegram hit Taylor for a 58 yard touchdown.
The Pointers were successful on the two-point conversion and recovered the ensuing onside kick. What was already a short field got even shorter when Rock Hill was called for a personal foul and Pegram found Cody Brandt three plays later and another successful conversion pulled South Point within a single possession of the Redmen.
Unable to get another onside kick recovery, Rock Hill was able to sit in victory formation to expire the clock. With the win, the Redmen move to 2-3 while the Pointers remain winless.
SOUTH POINT 0 10 0 16 — 26
ROCK HILL 6 8 6 14 — 34
RH — Friend 7 rush (conversion failed)
SP — Turner 29 fumble return (Collins kick good)
RH — Hankins 2 rush (conversion successful)
SP — Collins 24 yard field goal
RH — Hankins 2 rush (conversion failed)
RH — Harper 4 rush (conversion successful)
RH — DeLong 27 rush (conversion failed)
SP — Taylor 58 pass from Pegram (conversion successful)
SP — Brandt 3 pass from Pegram (conversion successful)
RUSHING: (RH) Hankins 14-140, 2 TD; Friend 8-74, TD; Harper 7-84, TD; Kidd 6-21; Massie 7-37; DeLong 1-27, TD. (SP) McCallister 8-23; Turner 6-13; Pegram 8- minus 6; Lambert 2-2; Wong 1-0.
PASSING: (RH) Hunter Massie 1-of-3, 3 yards. (SP) Malik Pegram 11-of-20, 210 yards, 2 TD.
RECEIVING: (RH) Hankins 1-3. (SP) Taylor 4-143, TD; Brandy 5-65, TD; McCallister 2-2.