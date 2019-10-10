PEDRO, Ohio — Two goals by Regan Massie plus scores by Makayla Scott and Bri Reynolds gave the Rock Hill girls soccer team a 4-0 win over visiting South Point on Wednesday.
In just its second year of existence, Rock Hill (14-1-1 overall, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference) won a share of the OVC title with Gallia Academy.
Both teams will next play in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III Waverly sectional. South Point (3-8-1, 1-6-1) will travel to Minford on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Rock Hill will also play on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at home against the winner of Chillicothe Southeastern Ross and New Lexington that will be played on Saturday.
SOUTH POINT 0 0 — 0
ROCK HILL 1 3 — 4
RH — Scott (Reynolds), 2:00.
RH — Reynolds, 47:00.
RH — Massie (Scott), 55:00.
RH — Massie, 74:00.
Shots: SP 1, RH 21. Saves: SP Ellison 13, Byrd 4; RH Stevens 1. Corner kicks: SP 3, RH 3.