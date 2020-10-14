CENTENARY, Ohio -- Briana Reynolds scored twice to lift Rock Hill (11-2-2 overall, 7-0-1 Ohio Valley Conference) over Gallia Academy (2-10-2, 2-4-2) Tuesday in girls high school soccer.
Kennedy Waldrop scored off an assist by Emmi Stevens to put the Redwomen ahead 1-0 a mere 1:06 into the game, but Gallia Academy tied it at 16:46 on a goal by Zoie Clickenger off a pass from Koren Truance. Reynolds scored the winning goal at 38:49 and added another at 76:04 to set the score.
"I'm proud of my girls," Rock Hill coach Summer Collins said. "They came out and played hard and got a win to finish unbeaten in the league. But we still have some work to do. We'd like to make a nice tournament run."
Aleigha Matney made eight saves for Rock Hill. Alivia Lear stopped 17 shots for Gallia Academy.
WEST CARTER 7, GREENUP COUNTY 1: The Comets raced to a 7-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Musketeers in a 62nd District Tournament semifinal in Grayson, Kentucky.
Kassidy Adams scored off an assist by Destiny Davis, who followed with a goal of her own three minutes later to give West Carter a 2-0 lead 19 minutes in. Adams made it 3-0 with a goal off a Keiara Reynolds pass in the 20th minute.
In the 44th minute, Davis scored off a corner-kick assist to make it 4-0. Adams scored three more goals in a five-minute span to make it 7-0.
Sydney Sparks broke up the shutout with five minutes to play.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, ROCK HILL 0: The Blue Devils clinched their second consecutive undefeated season in league play with a 6-0 triumph over the Redmen in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (12-1-2 overall, 10-0 OVC) scored the only goal needed at 11:06 when Colton Roe found the net off a pass from Brody Wilt. Fewer than three minutes later, Roe, assisted by Dalton Vanco, struck again for a 2-0 lead.
Vanco made it 3-0 as Evan Stapleton assisted at 23:43, then Wilt scored off a Roe assist 43 seconds later for a 4-0 lead. Vanco boosted the margin to 5-0 off an assist by Wilt 6:37 before the half. Wilt set the score with a second-half goal.
Bryson Miller made nine saves to earn the shutout as the Blue Devils won the OVC for the third time in five years.
HURRICANE 3, WINFIELD 0: Grayson Maddox earned a shut out in goal as the Redskins beat the Generals 3-0.
Freshman Rashawn Sherrod scored two goals and sophomore Nate Kirk one. Connor Bush had two assists.
POINT PLEASANT 9, BELPRE 3: Adam Veroski scored two goals and assisted on two as the Big Blacks (9-4-4) beat the visiting Golden Eagles at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Wyatt Edwards scored two goals. Colton Young scored once and issued two assists. Brooks Gilley, Ian Wood, Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy and Pacey Frum also scored for Point Pleasant.
GREENUP COUNTY WINS: The Musketeer outscored West Carter 4-3 on kicks from the mark in overtime to win a 62nd District Tournament semifinal.
Regulation ended 0-0 and set up Greenup County's rally.
WHEELERSBURG 3, UNIOTO 2: Aaron Jolly scored three goals as the Pirates (15-0) rallied to defeat the Shermans.
Jolly gave Wheelersburg a 1-0 lead at 22:51, but Unioto came back to take a 2-1 lead. Jolly tied it in the 73rd minute and scored the game winner at 77:36 on a penalty kick.
Football
Area high school football teams continued to shuffle their schedules Tuesday and Wednesday.
Greenup County will travel to Breathitt County on Friday. The Musketeers scheduled that matchup Wednesday afternoon. Chapmanville will play at Wayne on Friday, at home vs. Lincoln County on Tuesday and at vs. Nitro on Oct. 23.
Portsmouth, eliminated from the Ohio Division V playoffs last week in a 21-20 loss to Northwest, has scheduled a regular-season game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Marietta. Portsmouth Notre Dame changed its regular-season game with Huntington-Ross from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31.
Woodrow Wilson (1-4) will visit Greenbrier East (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The teams met Sept. 4 with the Spartans winning 39-12. The Eagles had scheduled Princeton, but a second positive COVID-19 test there led to the Tigers shutting down all sports.
Paintsville's game Friday at Betsy Layne has been postponed. The Bobcats remain in quarantine.
Volleyball
GREEN 3, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: Gracie Daniels scored 17 points and Kame Sweeney made 15 kills to lead the Bobcats (6-9 overall, 4-6 Southern Ohio Conference) over the Tartans.
Alex Smith scored 12 points and issued 19 assists as Green won 25-10, 15-14, 25-14.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, ROCK HILL 0: The Blue Angels rolled to a 25-11, 25-2, 25-10 sweep of the Redwomen in Centenary, Ohio.
Regan Wilcoxon led Gallia Academy (18-3 overall, 14-0 OVC) with 28 points and 37 assists. Bailey Barnette scored 11 as the Blue Angels won their 70th consecutive league game and 43rd in a row by sweep.
PORTSMOUTH 3, IRONTON 2: Maddie Perry made 22 kills and 15 digs to help the Trojans beat the Fighting Tigers 17-25, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10.
Olivia Ramey handed out 22 assists. Olivia Dickerson made 10 kills.
ALEXANDER 3, MEIGS 1: The Spartans (16-3 overall, 8-2 Tri-Valley Conference) defeated the Marauders (8-11, 3-8) 25-7, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 in Albany, Ohio.
Andrea Mahr led Meigs with 16 points.
ATHENS 3, RIVER VALLEY 1: The Bulldogs beat the Raiders 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12.
Athens improved to 7-12 overall and 6-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference.
Cross country
WATTS WINS AT UNIOTO: Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy won the girls division of the Unioto Invitational, outrunning 192 other participants.
Watts finished in 18:42.09, besting runner-up Lauren Twyman of River Valley by 30.73 seconds.
Columbus Bishop Hartley won the team championship. Unioto won the boys team title, with Derek Amicon of Grandview Heights taking the individual crown in 15:51.88