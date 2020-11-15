HUNTINGTON -- Rock Hill girls and Gallia Academy's boys each placed four players on the all-Ohio Valley Conference soccer teams.
Sophomore Brianna Reynolds, senior Paige Bailey and juniors Emmi Stevens and Aleigha Matney were Redwomen who made the first team. Reynolds led the conference in goals, with 27, to lead champion Rock Hill to an 11-3-2 overall record, including a 7-0-1 league mark. Reynolds tied Kylee Ellsion of South Point for the OVC lead in assists, with 10. Stevens tied Maddie Miller of Fairland for third, with seven. Matney was second to Whitney McKenzie of South Point in saves, with 118.
Miller, a junior, was one of three players from OVC runner-up Fairland to make the All-OVC squad. She was joined by fellow junior Olivia White and senior Nina Miller.
Ellison and Sarah Roach of South Point made the team, as did Kandace Pauley and Carolina Jaime of Chesapeake. Rock Hill's Summer Collins was named coach of the year.
The honorable-mention team included, Allison Rogers and Ashlie Howard of Rock Hill; Lexi Hall and Lexi Steele of Fairland; Keilanee Montgomery and Jaycie Walters of South Point; Krysten Sanders and Koren Truance of Gallia Academy; and Jasmine Young and Sarah Ellis of Chesapeake.
Gallia Academy seniors Colton Roe and Bode Wamsley were joined by junior Brody Wilt and Maddux Camden on the boys' first team. They helped the Blue Devils to a 15-2-2 overall record and a 10-0 league mark.
Roe and Wilt tied for second in the league in scoring, with 22 goals. Camden was fifth with 14. Wilt lead the conference with 19 assists.
Three players -- sophomore Braylon Balandra and seniors Tyler Lilly and Kyle Badgett -- made the team from league runner-up South Point. Balandra was fourth in the league in scoring, with 16 goals, and Lilly sixth, with 11.
Rock Hill placed three players on the first team, including OVC scoring leader Sam Simpson, a sophomore who finished with 33 goals. Seniors Parker Knipp and Mason Parkes also made the team, as did Jacob Polcyn and Clayton Bloss from Fairland; Lucas Shepard and Bryson Haynes from Chesapeake and Trevyn Craft from Portsmouth.
The honorable-mention squad featured Ayden Roettker and Dalton Vanco of Gallia Academy; Blake Wilson and Tyler Brammer of Rock Hill, Mason Kazee and Erkai Jackson of South Point; Rion Chafin and Zach Stewart of Fairland; Jacob Spears and Jake Anderson of Chesapeake; and Alonso Salinas and Zach Roth of Portsmouth.
Cory Camden of Gallia Academy was tabbed coach of the year.