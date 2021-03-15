IRONTON -- Rock Hill's girls and Gallia Academy's boys won Ohio Valley Conference high school bowling championships at Spare Time Recreation Center.
Rock Hill finished with a score of 1,618 to edge runner-up South Point by 10 pins. Gallia Academy was third with 1,542, followed by Ironton with 1,427 and Coal Grove with 1,198. Gallia Academy's boys totaled 2,346 pins. South Point placed second with 1,959, followed by Rock Hill with 1,897 and Coal Grove with 1,435.
Briana Reynolds of Rock Hill won the girls individual title with a score of 140-160 -- 300, two pins ahead of South Point's Ava Clary. Maggie Johnson of Rock Hill rolled 280 to place third.
Reynolds, Clary and Johnson were named to the All-OVC team, along with Kacie Laslo of South Point, MaKenna Caldwell and Cameron Carpenter of Gallia Academy and Natalie Wilds of Ironton. Honorable-mention selections were Camryn Miller of Rock Hill, Audrey Robinette of South Point, Paige Harrison of Gallia Academy, Chloe Elliott of Ironton and Olivia Lemasters of Coal Grove.
John Blankenship of Gallia Academy won the boys individual title with a score of 248-196 -- 444, three pins ahead of runner-up Trenton Fuller of Fairland. Evin Little of Gallia Academy was third with a score of 400. Blankenship, Fuller and Little were named to the all-OVC team along with Andrew Allen of Ironton, Jacob Massie of Rock Hill, Tristen Grisenberry of Gallia Academy and Blake Landers of Coal Grove. Honorable-mention picks included, Gabe Russell of Gallia Academy, Drew Fryer of South Point, Gavin Haskins of Rock Hill, Dylan Stephens of Ironton and Luke Jenkins of Coal Grove.