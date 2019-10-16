PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill girls soccer won its first postseason game ever, defeating Southeastern 7-2 in a sectional tournament game Tuesday.
Bri Reynolds scored twice to set an Ohio Valley Conference single-season scoring record with 21 goals. She also issued three assists vs. the Panthers. Lucy Simpson assisted on two goals in the game to give her an OVC single-season record 18.
Makayla Scott scored two goals and Emmi Stevens, Kate Delong and Reagan Massie one apiece. Stevens had two assists.
Sierra Mitten scored both goals for Southeastern (5-11-1).
The Redwomen (15-1-1) entertain Eastern-Brown at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional championship game.
SOUTHEASTERN 0 2—2
ROCK HILL 4 3—7
RH — Scott (E, Stevens), 12:00
RH — Reynolds (Simpson), 16:00
RH — Reynolds (E. Stevens), 32:00
RH — E. Stevens (Reynolds assist), 36:00
RH — Scott (Simpson assist), 61:00
SE — Mitten (Mustard assist)
RH — Massie (Reynolds assist), 66:00
RH — Delong (Reynolds assist) 70:00
SE — Mitten unassisted
Shots: SE 10, RH 27. Saves: SE 13 (Tamara Elliott), RH 7 (Grace Stevens). Corner kicks: SE 2, RH 11.
BOYD COUNTY 1, WEST CARTER 0: Olivia Parsons scored the lone goal to send the Lions to a quarterfinal victory over the Comets in the 16th Region Tournament.
Boyd County takes on Rowan County in the semifinals on Thursday.
WHEELERSBURG 4, ATHENS 3: The Pirates defeated the Bulldogs in a shootout to win a Division II sectional semifinal game.
Annie Coriell scored the winning goal for Wheelersburg, which moves on to the finals to play either Logan Elm or Fairfield Union.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 9, PORTSMOUTH WEST 1: The Blue Devils’ set a program record for wins by defeating the Senators at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio.
The triumph in a Division II sectional first round game improved Gallia Academy to 12-4-1.
Keagan Daniels scored early and Brody Wilt followed shortly thereafter as the Blue Devils jumped to a 2-0 lead. Bode Wamsley scored the next two goals. Emmanuel Valdez and Daniels added goals to make it 6-0 at halftime.
Maddux Camden made it 7-0 before Wamsley turned a hat trick for an 8-0 lead. Evan Stapleton’s goal boosted the lead to 9-0 before Portsmouth West (2-15) set the score on a goal by Ethan Marasek.
Gallia Academy visits Alexander in semifinal action on Thursday.