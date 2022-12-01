The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Rock Hill outlasted a strong defensive effort by Chesapeake on Thursday to come away with a 54-44 victory in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball.

Hazley Matthews led the Redwomen with 16 points, while Hadyn Bailey added 11 in the winning effort that improved head coach Eric Bailey’s team to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.

