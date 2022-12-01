CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Rock Hill outlasted a strong defensive effort by Chesapeake on Thursday to come away with a 54-44 victory in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball.
Hazley Matthews led the Redwomen with 16 points, while Hadyn Bailey added 11 in the winning effort that improved head coach Eric Bailey’s team to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.
A 6-0 run by Rock Hill to start the game was answered by Chesapeake with full-court pressure that cost the Redwomen 19 turnovers. That lead proved short-lived as the Panthers answered with an 8-0 run of its own for a lead change.
Matthews then saved the day.
The senior point guard hit a 3-pointer to break a 10-10 tie at the end of the first period. Matthews then scored the first seven points of the second quarter for Rock Hill as it tried to stay ahead of the swarming Panthers’ defense.
Matthews finished the first half with 12 points but found herself with four fouls midway through the third period.
“I’ll say this — Chesapeake took her out of her rhythm more than anything,” Bailey said. “The way they played defense, the way they hustled — everyone knows when you play (Chesapeake head coach) Chris Ball, he’s going to slop the game up. That’s his style, and it works well for him.”
While the Panthers may have impressed Bailey with its defense, there were opportunities missed by his team that displeased Ball.
“There were too many 50-50 balls that we let go their way,” Ball said. “We’re young, though, and we’re not real healthy, so I was pleased with our effort.
Chesapeake (1-1, 1-1) was led by Sophi Hutchison’s 21 points, but a 7-for-22 shooting performance by the Panthers in the second half allowed Rock Hill to pull away.
The Redwomen built a 39-32 lead, but a drive and layup by Hutchison followed by a 3-pointer at 5:40 of the fourth quarter pulled Chesapeake within 39-37.
Field goals by Lola Hankins, Jlynn Risner and Matthews put Rock Hill ahead 45-37. Bailey and Hope Easterly converted two free throws each for an 8-2 run by the Redwomen that sealed the game over the final three minutes of the contest.
Both teams will be off Friday and then take the court again Saturday in non-conference games. Rock Hill will play host to Raceland, while Chesapeake will travel to Hamlin, West Virginia, to face Lincoln County.
ROCK HILL 13 14 11 16 — 54: Bailey 3-6 3-5 2-2 11, Easterly 1-3 0-0 3-4 5, Matthews 7-10 2-4 0-2 16, H. Risner 3-4 0-0 2-2 8, J. Risner 2-4 0-0 2-4 6, Scott 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Hankins 2-6 0-3 3-4 7. Team 19-34 5-12 11-18 54.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.