PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill outscored Huntington St. Joe 8-5 in the fourth quarter of a 44-41 girls high school basketball victory.
The Redwomen (15-4) led 24-21 at halftime, but the Irish (2-7) rallied to tie by the end of the third quarter.
“It was a sloppy game. said Hazley Matthews, who led Rock Hill with 18 points. “It was sloppy, but we won.”
Hope Easterling scored 13 for Rocl Hill. Amya Damon paced Huntington St. Joe with 17 points. Julia Preservati scored 12.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 10 11 15 5 — 41: Damon 17, George 7, Preservati 12, Ransbottom 5, Muth 0.
ROCK HILL 9 15 12 8 — 44: A. Matney 2, Bailey 7, Harper 0, Easterling 13. Matthews 18. J. Kidd 4.
ASHLAND 62, IRONTON 43: The Kittens pulled away late to defeat the host Fighting Tigers in the Conley Center. Ella Sellars scored 16 points, Kenleigh Woods 12 and Khia Robinson 10 for Ashland (12-3). Mikayla Martin grabbed 11 rebounds. Evan Williams scored 11 for Ironton (9-11).
ASHLAND 17 12 16 17 — 62: Woods 12, L. Wallenfelsz 9, Sellars 16, C. Wallenfelsz 8, Martin 7, Robinson 10, J. Gulley 0, Rogers 0.
IRONTON 12 8 11 12 — 43: Carpenter 5 E. WIlliams 11, K. Williams 6, Lackey 0, Morgan 9, C. Cecil 1, Deer 5, White 6.
TOLSIA 43, CHESAPEAKE 38: The Rebels outscored the Panthers 25-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory in Glenhayes. Kerigan Salmons paced Tolsia (12-4), ranked third in West Virginia Class A, with 17 points. Lyndsey Cassell chipped in 10. Kate Ball led Chesapeake (5-13) with 15 points. Brooklyn McComas scored 11.
CHESAPEAKE 3 9 13 13 — 38: Pauley 0, Isaacs 3, Duncan 4, Ball 15, McComas 11, Webb 2, Fuller 3.
TOLSIA 6 6 6 25 — 43: Cassell 10, Snyder 4, Block 6, Salmons 17, Young 0, Evans 6.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 56, CALVARY BAPTIST 34: Sydney Cicenas scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Soldiers (9-4) to a triumph over the Patriots (2-11) in Hurricane, West Virginia. Ava Smith led Calvary with 12 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 15 14 16 11 — 56: Cicenas 35, Tanner 9, Adams 3, C. Adkins 2, Holderby 2, H. Adkins 2, Eddy 2, Booth 1.
CALVARY BAPTIST 11 1 5 17 — 34: A. Smith 12, Atwell 8, Hayslett 7, L. Smith 5, Hendry 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 71, BELPRE 39: Tori Triplett led a trio of Rebels in double figures with 19 points in a win over the host Golden Eagles. Jessie Rutt scored 18 points and Macie Sanders 15 for South Gallia (14-5 overall, 8-3 Tri-Valley Conference). Kaitlen Bush scored 20 for Belpre.
PND 57, GREEN 29: Portsmouth Notre Dame won its 99th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I game, beating the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Gracie Ashley and Annie Dettwiller led the Titans (12-3 overall, 9-0 SOC) with 15 points each. Katie Strickland scored 14. Kasey Kimbler led Green (4-8, 3-5) with 18 points. Anna Knapp scored 11.
RACELAND 51, IRONTON ST. JOE 26: The Rams (9-14) raced to a 21-0 lead and rolled by the visiting Flyers. Reagan Mackie led Raceland with 12 points. Emma Broughton scored 10. Addie Philabaun paced Ironton St. Joe with 11 points.
MEIGS 65, ALEXANDER 55: Mallory Hawley scored 20 points to lead the Marauders (14-4 overall, 5-4) past the Spartans (8-8, 5-2) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Rylee Lisle scored 15 points, Delana Wright 12 and Andrea Mahr 10 for Meigs. Marlee Grinstead scored 36 points for Alexander.
WAHAMA 77, HANNAN 23: Josiah Lloyd scored 22 points, Ethan Gray 15 and Sawyer VanMatre 14 as the White Falcons (8-6) routed the Wildcats in Ashton, West Virginia. Brady Edmunds led Hannan (1-5) with 11 points.
AP POLL: Fairland (14-4) is ranked 12th on Division III in the Ohio Associated Press boys basketball poll.
The Dragons received 16 points. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (16-0, 164) is No. 1, followed by Versailles, Collins Western Reserve, Ottawa-Glandorf, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Haviland Wayne Trace, Cincinnati Taft, Columbus Africentric, Swanton, Cleveland Lutheran Heights and Columbus Ready.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Ironton’s boys basketball game with Zane Trace on Tuesday was canceled.
