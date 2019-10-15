CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rock Hill raced to a 4-0 lead on its way to a 7-2 victory over Southeastern in a girls high school soccer sectional tournament opener Monday in Chillicothe.
Bri Reynolds scored two goals and Makayla Scott and Emmi Stevens on each in the first half.
Scott, Reagan Massie and Kate Delong scored in the second half.
Sierra Mitten scored both goals for the Panthers.
MINFORD 2, SOUTH POINT 0: The Falcons defeated the Pointers in a Division III sectional championship game.
The Falcons move on vs. the winner of Lynchburg-Clay and Northwest.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 4, GRACE CHRISTIAN 2: The Blue Devils scored three goals in a four-minute span early in the second half to defeat the Soldiers in the Rockets over Rio soccer event at the University of Rio Grande.
Tomi Olajide scored both goals for Grace Christian, including a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead. Brody Wilt tied it on a goal off an assist by Dalton Vanco, who assisted Maddux Camden 90 seconds later for a 2-1 lead. Seconds after that, Keagan Dani≠els scored off a pass from Vanco to make it 3-1.
Olajide scored at 63:46 to make it 3-2, but Wilt scored off an assist by Daniels to set the score. Bryson miller made four saves for Gallia Academy