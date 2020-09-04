PEDRO, Ohio — Memories of a 3-7 record in 2019 aren’t all bad for Rock Hill’s football team.
The Redmen won their final two games, beating Chesapeake and Coal Grove, and three of their last five. Coach Mark Lutz wouldn’t mind if that momentum carries over to the 2020 season. Add in that four losses were by fewer than two touchdowns and two were by one TD or less, and hope abounds.
“We put the ball on the ground or gave up a play,” Lutz said. “But we have some talent coming back.”
The Redmen must replace one of the Tri-State’s better athletes in running back Logan Hankins, who signed to play baseball at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. Hankins, a standout in basketball, also owned scholarship offers in football. Last season, Hankins carried 144 times for 823 yards. He was, however, the lone Rock Hill player to show up in the Ohio Valley Conference’s final statistical leaders sheet.
Owen Hankins, Brayden Friend and Hayden Harper will try to replace Logan Hankins. Lutz said he likes that trio.
“Our backfield will be a strength for us,” Lutz said. “We have guys who played last year and our quarterback is back. We have some skill guys and more quickness than we’ve had before.”
Hunter Massie quarterbacks a unit that depends much more on the run than the pass. How well the offensive line protects him and opens holes for the running backs likely will determine Rock Hill’s success in 2020.
“It’s going to come down to controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Lutz said. “Our defensive line can’t get shoved around. We have to let our backs and athletes get in space and make plays.”
Lutz said he also is optimistic about his secondary of Massie, Friend, Andrew Clark and Parker Knipp.
Clark and Knipp, who also kicks, are tight ends who hope to help a young offensive line. Jacob Schwab (6-2, 225) at right guard is the lone returning starter.
“Hopefully, our speed can help,” Lutz said. “We hope we can create some takeaways and play how we want to play.”