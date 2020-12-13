PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill outscored Green 39-17 in the second half to defeat the Bobcats.
The Redmen (1-2) trailed 38-32 at halftime, but forced 18 turnovers in the final two quarters to pull away from a Green squad coming off a 102-75 loss to New Boston a night earlier.
Brayden Adams led Rock Hill with 19 points. Owen Hankins scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and made five steals. Chanz Pancake scored 16 points and Jacob Schwab 12.
Aaron Vance and Ethan Huffman each scored 17 points for the Bobcats (0-3).
Rock Hill entertains Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GREEN 17 21 8 9 — 55: Aaron Vance 17, Ethan Huffman 17, Blevins 4, Singleton 5, Damron 4, Sanders 8.
ROCK HILL 22 10 23 16 — 71: Doddridge 5, Owen Hankins 18, Brayden Adams 19, Day 1, Chanz Pancake 16, Jacob Schwab 12.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Chesapeake’s girls basketball game at Fairland scheduled for Monday has been postponed, as have the Dragons’ game for the next two weeks as the team had a member test positive for COVID-19.1