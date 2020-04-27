Rock Hill High School track and cross country star Eli Baker committed to the University of Kentucky.
Baker is one of the top 30 senior cross country runners in the nation.
Baker’s indoor 800 time was 2:04, down from 1:54.2, a time that earned him a state title, and the second-fastest time in Ohio indoor state history for all divisions.
The valedictorian of his senior class, Baker has a 4.0 grade point average. He was recruited by dozens of major colleges, including Stanford, Kansas, Baylor, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Connecticut and Miami (Ohio).
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes committed to Toledo. Huntington High track star Ana Bradshaw signed with Wheeling University. Spring Valley offensive tackle Bryce Biggs was offered by Youngstown State and Arkansas State. Huntington Prep basketball player Akot Aguer committed to Mississippi Valley State.
Coal Grove junior offensive lineman Ben Compliment received offers from Findlay and Tiffin. Rowan County girls basketball standout Haven Ford picked up offers from Morehead State and Northern Kentucky. A freshman, Ford also owns an offer from Marshall.
West Virginia University offered Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham, who has offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Nebraska, Western Michigan and Vanderbilt. Lawrence County catcher Wyatt Yates committed to the University of Pikeville.
Wheelersburg wide receiver L.J. Payton committed to Ohio Northern. Valparaiso offered Huntington St. Joe girls basketball standout Grace Hutson. Portsmouth West offensive lineman Joe Igaz received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan. Johnson Central tight end Zach Russell earned offers from Murray State, Richmond and Yale.
Rock Hill baseball star Logan Hankins signed with Alice Lloyd College. St. Albans basketball player Ethan Clay committed to Glenville State. Wheelersburg girls soccer player Lani Erwin committed to Georgetown College.
Fairview boys basketball star Terrick Smith committed to the University of Pikeville. Poca basketball all-stater Isaac McKneely received an offer from Ohio University. Ashland running back/safety Jahvion Garrett picked up an offer from Morehead State.
Green defensive end Mason Hensley committed to Muskingum. Ashland offensive lineman Gary Swiney accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Louisville. Greater Beckley Christian girls basketball player Grace Mitchell signed with Concord.
Point Pleasant volleyball standout Olivia Dotson signed with Glenville State. She is believed to be the first Big Blacks volleyball player to sign to play in college. Coal Grove basketball standout Cory Borders signed with Kentucky Christian.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Coal Grove all-state offensive lineman Austen Pleasants of Ohio University signed a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Huntington St. Joe is seeking boys basketball opponents for next season.
The West Virginia North-South Boys Basketball Classic set for June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center has named Josh Daniel of South Charleston and Ronnie Olson of Shady Spring coaches for the South, and Ryan Lambert of Pendleton County and Chris Freeman of North Marion coaches for the North.
Ironton softball standout Keegan Moore was ranked as the 80th-best pitcher in the class of 2022 by Extra Innings Softball. Keyser promoted assistant Derek Stephen to head football coach. Wheelersburg girls soccer moved down from Division II to Division III in recent Ohio High School Athletic Association rclassifications.
Bob Mullett, director of the West Virginia North-South football game, said the June 13 contest remains on. Former Capital defensive tackle Kalai Clark, now of Antelope Valley Community College, was named co-defensive most valuable player of the Southern California Football Association Mountain League.
Three local student-athletes were left searching for a college when Urbana University closed last week. South Point football player Grant Gifford and Ironton softball players Riley Schreck and Taiya Hamlet are current seniors who had signed with the Blue Knights.
Matt Gilbert resigned as girls basketball coach at Greenup County but will continue as the school’s athletic director.