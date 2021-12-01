PEDRO, Ohio — Abby Morrison wasn't sure she'd ever play high school ball, let alone in college.
On Wednesday in the Rock Hill High School cafeteria, the slugging first baseman signed with Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.
"I never really knew about Hocking, to be quite honest," Morrison said. "My dad knew the coach and I started emailing them because I was looking at smaller schools. I went on a visit there and I absolutely loved it. It's a smaller school, and the early education program is really good."
Morrison tore her labrum in her shoulder as a freshman during volleyball season and wondered if that was the end of her softball career. After successful surgery, however, she returned to the diamond.
"I was a little worried I wasn't going to be able to come back," Morrison said.
Morrison also visited Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.
"I really liked it there, but I liked Hocking a little bit better," she said.
Morrison said she will work hard to get on the field at Hocking, a two-year school, then plans to transfer to Ohio University Southern to complete her degree. She said she's open to playing where she's needed.
"I normally play first, but I think I'll have to work some at third base," said Morrison, who added she is open to being a designated hitter. "I'm a power hitter, but I'm a good bunter. I can put a bunt down if I need to."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
