OAK HILL, Ohio -- Rock Hill was shut down because of COVID-19 for two weeks, but the Redmen performed a shutdown of their own Friday night in a 23-0 victory over Oak Hill in high school football.
Rock Hill (1-0) shook off the rust of 10 missed practices, but it took awhile. The Redmen didn't score until 7:33 of the third quarter when Skyler Kidd ran for a 5-yard touchdown, then the two-point conversion. That score stood until 5:18 of the fourth quarter when Levi Jiles returned an interception 27 yards for a TD and Kidd ran for two points. Jiles' 14-yard run, followed by Blake Wilson's extra point, with 1:37 to play set the score.
Owen Hankins paced Rock Hill with 76 yards on 17 carries. Kidd added 72 yards on 17 attempts. Braylon Howell carried 18 times for 58 yards for the Oaks (0-3), who gained just 110 yards to the Redmen's 196.
ROCK HILL 0 0 8 15 -- 23
OAK HILL 0 0 0 0 -- 0
RH -- Kidd 5 run (Kidd run)
RH -- Jiles 27 interception return (Kidd run)
RH -- Jiles 14 run (Wilson kick)
POINT PLEASANT 26, GALLIA ACADEMY 22: The Big Blacks (1-1) rallied from 16 points down to edge the cross-Ohio River rival Blue Devils (2-1) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Evan Roach's 3-yard touchdown run with 3:24 to play capped an eight-play, 63-yard drive that gave Point Pleasant a lead it never relinquished. Roach ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 122 yards.
Caleb Stout's 24-yard field goal gave Gallia Academy the lead. Brody Fellure followed with a 62-yard TD pass to Mason Skidmore and a 73-yard scoring strike to Kenyon Franklin to make it 16-0. Gavin Jeffers' 26-yard touchdown run cut the Big Blacks' deficit to 16-7. Caleb Hatfield's interception set up Roach's first TD run to make it 16-14 at halftime.
Roach scored again from the 2 to give his team a 20-16 lead, but Fellure, who passed for 314 yards, countered with a 2-yard plunge to put Gallia Academy back in front 22-20.
WHEELERSBURG 35, RUSSELL 16: The Pirates (2-1) jumped to a 28-0 lead and rolled over the visiting Red Devils (2-1) at Ed Miller Stadium.
Eric Lattimore caught two touchdown passes and Carson Williams ran for three. Williams finished with 121 yards on 13 carries.
RUSSELL 0 0 3 13 -- 16
WHEELERSBURG 0 21 7 7 -- 35
W -- E. Lattimore 18 pass from Stamper (Sammons kick)
W -- Williams 3 run (Stamper kick)
W -- E. Lattimore 62 pass from Stamper (Sammons kick)
W -- Williams 4 run (Sammons kick)
R -- Totten FG 38
R -- Oborne 59 pass from Rose (Totten kick)
R -- Patrick 71 pass from Rose (pass failed)
R -- Williams 19 run (Sammons kick)
RACELAND 50, ROWAN COUNTY 26: Noah Wallace ran 20 times for 136 yards as the Rams beat the Vikings (1-2) in Morehead, Kentucky. Raceland (2-1) led 27-20 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
PORTSMOUTH 56, DEER PARK 28: Drew Roe ran for five touchdowns and threw for three as the host Trojans (3-0) crushed the Wildcats (1-2). Roe threw for 417 yards and ran for 113. Cole Miller carried four times for 136 yards for the Vikings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 34, GREENUP COUNTY 7: Alex Strickland ran 58 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie and spark a 27-0 run as the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Musketeers(1-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Strickland also threw a 57-yard TD pass to Kaden Gillispie as Lawrence County rolled up 344 yards. Strickland finished 3 of 6 for 121 yards passing.