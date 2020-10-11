PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill’s best defense was a running game that controlled the ball, the clock and the score.
The Redmen (3-4) rushed 64 times for 333 yards Saturday night in a 26-10 victory over visiting Crooksville (2-5) in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoff game.
Rock Hill (3-4) advances to the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 3 seed Fairland (5-1). The Dragons won the regular-season meeting 42-6 on Oct. 2.
Hayden Harper set career highs with 36 carries and 209 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Redmen on Saturday. Owen Hankins backed Harper with 14 carries for 53 yards. Hunter Blagg added 43 yards on nine attempts.
Rock Hill drove 80 yards in 12 plays on its opening drive, which ended with Harper’s 6-yard touchdown run.
Crooksville responded with its own lengthy drive, which stalled at the Redmen’s 6 before Zack McLean kicked a 27-yard field goal. Rock Hill came back with a 15-play, 73-yard trek capped by Harper’s 1-yard TD plunge, amking it 12-3 at 3:03 of the second quarter.
A mere 57 seconds later, the Ceramics pulled within 12-10 on Noah Dickerson’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Sprankle and McLean’s extra point.
Rock Hill 15-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Harper scoring from the 1 to make it 19-10. The drive took 8:34.
After a short punt by Crooksville, Rock Hill scored again on a 40-yard drive finished by Hankins’ 1-yard TD run with 7:54 left in the game. Parker Knipp’s extra point set the score.
CROOKSVILLE 0 10 0 0 — 10
ROCK HILL 6 6 7 7 — 26
RH — Harper 6 run (kick failed)
C — McLean FG 27
RH — Harper 1 run (run failed)
C — Sprankle 68 pass from Dickerson (McLean kick)
RH — Harper 1 run (Knipp kick)
RH — Harper 1 run (Knipp kick)
C RH
First downs 14 22
Rushes-yards 14-60 64-333
Passing yards 218 0
Total yards 278 333
Cmp-Att-Int 12-25-1 0-0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 4-20
Punts-average 2-30.0 0-00.0
Individuals
RUSHING —Crooksville: David Chapman 7-29, Noah Dickerson 6-30, Ethan Sprankle 1-1; Rock Hill: Hayden Harper 36-209, Owen Hankins 14-53, Hunter Blagg 9-43, Hunter Massie 1-23, Skyler Kidd 4-5.
PASSING — Crooksville: Noah Dickerson 12-25-1 218 TD; Rock Hill: None.
RECEIVING — Crooksville: Ethan Sprankle 3-135, David Chapman 3-48, Brayden Cavinee 1-11, Thomas Russell 4-24; Rock Hill: None.