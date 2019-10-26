CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — This game turned into a running clock in Rock Hill’s favor.
Normally, when teams are up 30 or more points after a half, football games in Ohio resort to running clocks.
The Redmen never had that type of lead, but their plowing ahead with a full-house backfield worked as they went 4 for 4 on drives for touchdowns and a fifth to run out the clock and secure a 28-22 win over Chesapeake, spoiling Senior Night for the Panthers on Friday night at Phil Davis Field.
Rock Hill’s four scoring drives covered 80 yards/18 plays, 88 yards/16 plays, 70 yards/13 plays and 86 yards/10 plays and the game-clinching march went for 53 yards. All running plays.
“The O-line blocked well and the backs did too, and they ran hard,” Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz said. “I can’t remember too many games like that. Hats off to the kids for all they’ve been through. They’re resilient.”
Chesapeake’s flashier style worked well, too, except twice when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs inside the Rock Hill 20.
T.J. McGinnis led Rock Hill’s ground attack with 186 yards on 33 attempts along with three short TD runs. Logan Hankins added 121 on 13 carries, the last a 42-yard sprint down the left sideline to ice the game. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike call on the Panthers after the play didn’t help.
“Ride him,” Lutz said of McGinnis. “We wanted to keep the ball away from them. They’re an explosive team.”
Quarterback Donald Richendollar led the Panthers with 142 yards on 13 attempts.
“Everyone played hard. For the seniors, it’s been tough,” Lutz said. “We’ve been beat up. The most injuries I’ve ever seen. The kids stuck with it.”
Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said the defense didn’t get the stops when needed. On offense, the Panthers were turned away at the Redmen 9 (game clock ran down to zero to end the first half) and at the visitor’s 14 in the third when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
“They played keep-away,” Knipp said. “We couldn’t get off the field on third or fourth down. We were able to move the ball, we just didn’t capitalize.”
Rock Hill (2-7, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference) closes out the season Nov. 1 at home against Coal Grove (2-7, 1-5). The Panthers (4-5, 2-4 OVC) end Nov. 1 at Fairland (5-4, 3-3).
In the first half, Chesapeake showed flash and Rock Hill exhibited ground-and-pound. The teams left the field at the half tied 14-14.
The Panthers had the opening kickoff returned for a score by Kamren Harless, but a blocking in the back call negated the TD. Chesapeake proceeded to score anyway with Richendollar racing in from 16 yards.
Rock Hill then methodically marched 80 yards in 18 plays. McGinnis got the TD on a 3-yard run with 24 seconds left in the period.
Chesapeake covered 64 yards on its next drive with Richendollar running 44 yards on a keeper with 10:00 left.
Rock Hill then went to ground and pound again. The Redmen covered 88 yards in 16 plays, again all runs. McGinnis scored from 3 yards out with 2:01 left.
On its final drive, Chesapeake drove from its 36 to the Rock Hill nine as time ran out after Richendollar picked up five on a run around the right side, but did not get out of bounds and the half expired.
ROCK HILL 7 7 7 7—28
CHESAPEAKE 7 7 0 8—22
First quarter
RH — McGinnis 3 run (Delong kick), 0:24.
Second quarter
C — Richendollar 44 run (Wilson kick), 10:00.
RH — McGinnis 3 run (Delong kick), 2:01.
Third quarter
RH — McGinnis 7 run (Delong kick), 4:50.
Fourth quarter
RH — Friend 1 run (Delong kick), 7:12.
C — Harless 3 run (Harless run), 4:20.
RH C
First downs 24 13
Rushes-yards 62-362 35-250
Passing yards 0 20
Comp-att-int 0-0-0 1-2-0
Total offense 362 270
Penalties 4-40 5-57
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Rock Hill, L. Hankins 13-121, McGinnis 33-186, O. Hankins 6-29, Friend 8-24, Kidd 1-2. Chesapeake, Todd 7-32, Walsh 4-29, Harless 11-47, Richendollar 13-142.
PASSING: Rock Hill, none. Chesapeake 1-2-0.
RECEIVING: Rock Hill, none. Chesapeake, Harless 1-20.