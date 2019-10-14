PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill High School boys and girls won Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet championships Saturday on their home course.
The Redmen won their fifth consecutive title. The Redwomen captured the OVC crown for the first time.
Rock Hill’s boys finished with 22 points. Runner-up Fairland accumulated 71. Coal Grove finished with 75 points, Gallia Academy 84 and Portsmouth 122.
Fairland’s Ethan Lafon won the individual title in the 5K race, crossing the finish line in 17:53.18. Rock Hill runners took the next three spots, with Eli Baker finishing in 18:05.25, Jasson Aguillera in 18:30.97 and Noah Wood in 18:51.75.
Coal Grove’s Elijah Dillon was fifth in 18:52.24, followed by two more Redmen — Sam Simpson in 19:05.69 and Brady Floyd in 19:37.69.
Rock Hill’s girls totaled 36 points. Coal Grove was second with 44, followed by Fairland with 69, Ironton with 91 and Gallia Academy with 100.
Camryn Miller of Rock Hill won the individual championship in 22:29.78. Elli Holmes of Coal Grove was second in 22:59.47, followed by Rock Hill’s Bella Stevens in 23:29.56 and Brianna Reynolds in 23:36.66. Coal Grove’s Sarah Cecil (23:46.22) and Kylee Thomas (23:58.06) took the next two spots, followed by Fairland’s Emma Marshall in 24:11.29 and Ironton’s Elli Williams in 24:15.84.
In the middle school meet, Rock Hill’s boys and Gallia Academy’s girls won championships.
Dylan Griffith’s second-place finish paced the Redmen to their third consecutive OVC title.
Rock Hill finished with 24 points, Fairland with 37 and Gallia Academy 68.
Portsmouth’s Charles Putnam won the individual championship in 12:25.88.
Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm won the girls individual crown in 14:40.12.