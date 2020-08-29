ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In the Ohio Valley Conference cross country championships, no one could overcome the Hill.
Rock Hill’s boys and girls high school cross country teams won OVC titles Saturday at Fairland High School’s course at Old Lock 27, along the Ohio River.
The Redmen won their sixth consecutive league championship and the Redwomen their second in a row.
Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy won the girls individual title in 21:19.50, nearly one minute ahead of defending champion Camryn Miller of Rock Hill, who crossed the finish line in 22:19.40. Laura Hamm of Coal Grove was third in 22:33.5, followed by Bella Stevens of Rock Hill in 22:51.0 and Kylee Thomas of Coal Grove in 22:33.9 in the top five.
Rock Hill’s depth proved superior, as Kylie Gilmore ran 23:37.40 to place sixth, Brianna Reynolds 24:52.0 to finish ninth and Ashlie Howard 25:47.6, good for 10th.
Fairland’s Emma Marshall ran 24:24.5 to finish seventh. Maddie Stewart of Gallia Academy was eighth in 24:32.6.
Rock Hill finished with 24 points and was followed by Gallia Academy with 39, Fairland with 70 and Ironton with 97.
Watts said she was confident she would win, but credited her opponents for pushing her.
“I definitely need to get ready to run fast times again,” said Watts, who added that the first race of the year was difficult, especially on a course drenched by remnants of Hurricane Laura. “I’m getting back in the mindset of running for a team. I was pretty confident coming in because I’ve done a lot of training for cross country.”
So has Charlie Putnam. The Portsmouth freshman won the individual title in 18:20.7. The son of Shawnee State coach Eric Putnam, Charlie finished more than 39 seconds ahead of runner-up William Harrison of Ironton, who crossed in 19:00.0.
Noah Wood was third in 19:05.6 in helping Rock Hill win the team title. Coal Grove’s Elijah Dillon was fourth in 20:05.9, followed in the top 10 by a trio of Rock Hill runners — Sam Simpson in 20:28.10, Dylan Griffith in 20:40.5 and Connor Blagg in 20:44.7.
Ben Mattan of Fairland was eighth in 20:58.5, Jeffrey Sparks of Coal Grove ninth in 21:16.8 and Tristin Croisenberry of Gallia Academy 10th in 21:19.5.
Rock Hill finished with 34 points. Coal Grove was second with 76, Fairland third with 85, Gallia Academy fourth with 87, Ironton fifth with 105 and Portsmouth sixth with 119.
Putnam, the 2019 OVC middle school champion, said he was confident in his chances, despite running his first high school race.
“I’ve done this before,” Putnam said of running against older competitors. “I considered myself the favorite.”
Putnam said his strategy was to start slowly, catch up to the leaders, then outrun them to the finish. He said the course was muddy, but “beautiful.”