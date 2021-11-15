HUNTINGTON -- Rock Hill's Bri Reynolds and Summer Collins were named the Ohio Valley Conference high school soccer player and coach of the year, respectively.
Reynolds scored more than 50 goals to lead the Redwomen to the OVC title. She was joined on the first team by teammates Emmi Stevens, Hazley Matthews and Ellen Heaberlin. Also on the first unit were Maddie Miller, Jessica King and Lexi Steele from Fairland; Keilanee Montgomery and Jaycie Walters from South Point; Preslee Reed and Kyrsten Sanders from Gallia Academy; and Jasmine Young from Chesapeake.
Honorable-mention picks included Emma Scott and Allison Rogers of Rock Hill; Kamryn Barnitz and Kali Hall of Fairland; Elaysia Wilburn and Jasmyn Jones of South Point; Alivia Lear and Gabby McConnell of Gallia Academy; and Kandace Pauley.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
