PEDRO, Ohio -- Rock Hill High School's boys basketball team won its first Ohio Valley Conference home game in six seasons Tuesday night, upsetting Portsmouth 56-52.
The victory was the first at home in league play for the Redmen since Jan. 16, 2015 when they beat South Point 57-46. The losing streak extended to 44 games. The triumph also broke a 43-game overall losing streak in league play. The last time Rock Hill won an OVC game before Tuesday was Jan. 31, 2018 when it defeated South Point 76-68.
Brayden Adams led the way for the Redmen (2-17 overall, 1-13 OVC) with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots on Tuesday. Owen Hankins scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Miles Shipp paced the Trojans (8-11, 5-9) with 11 points. Tyler Duncan chipped in 10 points.
Rock Hill trailed 26-24 at halftime, but used a 19-9 spurt in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on.
No. 16 seed Portsmouth returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at top-seeded Fairland (16-4) in a Division III sectional tournament game.
PORTSMOUTH 10 16 9 17 -- 52: Johnson 7, Roe 2, Bryant 4, Duff 5, Carr 6, M. Duncan 2, Shipp 11, Lattimore 2, T. Duncan 10, Berry 3.
ROCK HILL Doddridge 9, Hankins 10, Murphy 0, Adams 17, Long 1, Johnson 0, Blagg 0, Malone 8, Schwab 6, Smith 5.
IRONTON ST. JOE 51, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 42: The Flyers raced to an 11-0 lead and beat the visiting Titans in a Southern Ohio Conference game at the Family Life Center.
Portsmouth Notre Dame (12-9 overall, 8-6 SOC) rallied to tie at 18-18, but couldn't take the lead. J.C. Damron converted a four-point play to break a 32-32 tie and Ironton St. Joe (12-5, 9-4) never lost its advantage. Damron scored 20 points and snared 10 rebounds, including the 500th of his career. Jonathan Strickland led the Titans with 16 points.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 4 14 12 12 -- 42: Campbell 6, Powell 2, Nichols 7, Webb 0, Sparks 0, Clark 2, Seison 7, Strickland 16, Kammer 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13 10 9 19 -- 51: Rowe 8, Sheridan 6, Damron 20, Johnson 8, M. Mahlmeister 8, Weber 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 43, SOUTHERN 32: Brayden Hammond scored 16 points to lead the Rebels to a victory over the Tornadoes in a Tri-Valley Conference game in Mercerville, Ohio.
Ryan Laudermilt paced Southern (3-15 overall, 2-10 TVC) with 12 points. South Gallia improved to 10-8 overall, 4-6 in the TVC.
SOUTHERN 11 7 7 7 -- 32: Laudermilt 12, Anderson 5, Rose 5, Drummer 4, McCarty 3, Lisle 2, Bailey 1.
SOUTH GALLIA 15 12 7 9 -- 43: Hammond 16, Mabe 9, Saber 7, Small 2, Ours 9.
BOYD COUNTY 50, GREENUP COUNTY 49: Austin Gibbs's layup with 1.4 seconds to play lifted the Lions (10-4) over the Musketeers (4-12) in Summit, Kentucky.
Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County, which led 27-15 after one quarter but just 29-27 at halftime, with 12 points. Gibbs scored 10. Trenton Hannah led Greenup County with 20 points. Carson Sammons scored 11 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 15 12 14 7 -- 48: Sammons 11, Hannah 20, B. Gibson 8, Wireman 5, Bays 4.
BOYD COUNTY 27 2 10 11 -- 50: Meade 2, Webb 6, Newsome 8, Deboard 12, Gibbs 10, Ellis 2, McNeil 8, Walter 2.
RUSSELL 65, FAIRVIEW 38: Brady Bell scored 19 points and Charlie Jachimczuk 17 to help the Red Devils (9-4) defeat the Eagles at Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Jaxon Manning led Fairview (4-12) with 21 points.
FAIRVIEW 11 10 6 11 -- 38: Shannon 2, Manning 21, Caldwell 5, Day 6, Harper 4, Terry 0, McDowell 0, Adams 0, Mills 0.
RUSSELL 14 15 24 12 -- 65: Quinn 2, Jachimczuk 17, Bell 19, Blum 0, Doak 3, Downs 2, Patrick 8, Moore 4, McClelland 0, Abdon 0, Charles 4.
Girls
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 45, GREENUP COUNTY 35: The Royals jumped to a 19-3 lead and beat the Musketeers at the Greenhouse in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Bellamee Sparks scored 16 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Rose Hill Christian (12-7). Jewelia VanKeuren and Baylee Trimble, who grabbed 11 rebounds, each scored 10. Emily Maynard paced Greenup County (5-9) with 17 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 19 13 6 7 -- 45: B. Sparks 16, Karle 5, VanKeuren 10, Stephens 4, Trimble 10, Newell 0.
GREENUP COUNTY 3 11 10 11 -- 35: Maynard 17, Frazier 4, Bush 7m, Hall 1, Hunt 6, Gammon 0.
RUSSELL 59, ASHLAND 48: The Red Devils (7-4) used a 13-1 run in the second half to pull away from the Kittens (8-6) in Anderson Gym.
Jenna Adkins and Aubrey Hill scored 14 points to lead Russell. Shaelyn Steele scored 12.
Mikayla Martin, in her first game this season since suffering a knee injury last season, led the Kittens with 16 points. Ella Sellars scored 15.
RUSSELL 21 12 19 7 -- 59: Steele 12, B. Quinn 5, Adkins 14, Ross 9, Hill 14, Jachimczuk 5.
ASHLAND 11 14 15 8 -- 48: Cullop 8, Rakes 1, Sellars 15, Martin 16, Robinson 3, Woods 2, L. Wallenfelsz 3.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 52, RIVER VALLEY 47: The Buckeyes built, and lost, a 14-point lead in a victory over the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio.
Nelsonville-York led by 14 at 5:01 of the third quarter, but River Valley stormed back to take a 47-46 lead with 1:49 left in the game. The Buckeyes, though, regained the lead on a basket by Cayleigh Duper and never trailed again.
Alivia Speelman led Nelsonville-York (7-16 overall, 5-7 TVC) with 19 points. Brooklyn Richards scored 10. Hannah Jacks led the Raiders (11-10, 6-6) with 17 points. Lauren Twyman chipped in 11 points.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 16 11 10 15 -- 52: Speelman 19, Richards 10, Cantrell 7, Hernandez 5, Lavy 5, Dupler 3, Bishop 3.
RIVER VALLEY 6 11 13 17 -- 47: Jacks 17, Twyman 11, Somerville 8, Barcus 6, Browning 2, Holley 2, Truance 1.