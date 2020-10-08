PEDRO, Ohio — Emmi Stevens scored two goals as Rock Hill (9-1-2 overall, 6-0-1 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched its second consecutive league girls soccer championship with a 3-2 victory over visiting Fairland.
Aleigh Matney made six saves.
Bri Reynolds gave the Redwomen the lead with a goal off a pass from Emma Scott in the seventh minute. Stevens made it 2-0 off an assist by Ellen Heaberlin in the 18th minute. Reynolds then assisted Stevens in the 47th minute to set the score.
The Dragons scored with 10 minutes left, then again four minutes later.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” Rock Hill coach Summer Collins said. “I knew they could win the OVC again this year, but I knew, and they also knew, they would have to work harder for it. After losing 10 seniors and having several girls decide not to play this year, it’s been a rebuilding year.”
Collins said they key to the championship was effort.
“These girls have worked so and and earned every bit of this title,” Collins said. “I have multiple girls doubling up with cross country, cheer and volleyball. We have overcome injuries and so many other obstacles. Not even COVID stopped us from winning another conference championship.”
PARKERSBURG 2, HUNTINGTON HIGH 1: The Big Reds scored with less than one minute to play to edge the visiting Highlanders.
Parkersburg led 1-0 at halftime, but Alex Lindberg tied it on a rebound off a penalty kick early in the second half.
Boys
IRONTON ST. JOE 3, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 0: The Flyers completed an undefeated Southern Ohio Conference season with a shutout of the Panthers.
Ironton St. Joe (13-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 SOC) Zachary Johnson scored twice and J.C. Damron once in the victory.
Johnson also had an assist, as did Bryce Balestra and Jackson Rowe. Jimmy Mahlmeister made six saves.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Blue Devils (10-1-2, 8-0) won their 18th consecutive OVC game with a triumph over the host Panthers.
Brody Wilt scored the game-winning goal off a pass from Maddux Camden at 14:07. Wilt’s assist of Colton Roe in the 19th minute made it 2-0. Wilt assisted Camden for a 3-0 lead, then scored unassisted to push the margin to 4-0.
At 67:52, Dalton Vanco scored off an assist by Bode Wamsley. Vanco added a score off an assist by Wilt before Wamsley set the score off a pass from Roe at 78:40.
Bryson Miller made one save to earn the shutout.
WHEELERSBURG 6, NORTHWEST 1: Aaron Jolly’s hat trick helped the Pirates improve to 12-0-1.
Logan Davis scored two goals and and Jacob Saxby one for Wheelersburg.
POINT PLEASANT 4, POCA 0: Luke Pinkerton and Hunter Bonecutter each made a save as the visiting Big Blacks (7-4-4) blanked the Dots.
Brooks Gilley and Colton Young scored in the first half, then Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy added two goals in the second 40 minutes.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, FAIRLAND 2: The Hornets overcame a 2-0 deficit to win a marathon game against the Dragons in Rome Township, Ohio.
Fairland took the first two sets 31-29 and 27-25, but Coal Grove came back 25-17, 25-20, 12-9 to win.
Addi Dillow made 27 digs, scored 18 points and added 18 kills in a stellar performance. Kaleigh Murphy scored 22 points and made 19 digs. Jaidyn Griffith added 13 points and 11 digs, Gracie Damron 21 points, Kylie Montgomery 23 points and Maddy Hensley 18 points.
NEW BOSTON 3, GREEN 1: Shelby Easter made 22 kills and Jadelyn Lawson 27 assists as the Tigers beat the Bobcats 26-24, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13 in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
MEIGS 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: Mallory Adams scored 15 points and Kylee Mitch 10 as the Marauders (7-9 overall, 3-6 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Raiders (5-8, 1-6) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Meigs won 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.
POINT PLEASANT 3, WAHAMA 0: The Big Blacks (6-4) defeated the visiting White Falcons (8-4) 25-16, 25-21, 25-13.
Addy Cottrill led Point Pleasant with 13 points. Katelynn Smith scored 11. Tristan Wilson made 19 kills. Bailie Rickard issued 21 assists.