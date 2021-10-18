SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Rock Hill won its third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference girls high school soccer championship Saturday when it defeated South Point 6-0.
Bri Reynolds scored her 36th goal and 50th point of the season to lead the Redwomen (13-1-2). Aleigha Matney made two saves to earn the shutout. South Point dipped to 8-8-1.
Football
WIRT COUNTY 34, WAHAMA 30: Kolton Parsons rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lift the Tigers (4-4) defeat the White Falcons (3-4) in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Wahama led 16-14, but couldn't hold on. Sawyer VanMeter carried 27 times for 212 yards for the White Falcons.
Volleyball
RIVER VALLEY 3, JACKSON 1: Brooklin Clonch issued 28 assists to lead the Raiders (6-15) to a victory over the Ironwomen in a Division II sectional quarterfinal game in Bidwell, Ohio. Leah Roberts made 18 kills for River Valley. Maddie Hall made 10 kills.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
