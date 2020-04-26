PEDRO, Ohio — In Rock Hill’s Logan Hankins, Alice Lloyd’s baseball program is getting a terrific player who figured to be fun in the clubhouse.
“I’m the biggest ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel geek you’ll ever meet,” Hankins said. “Although I’m not related to anyone famous, I am in a complicated relationship with Jennifer Aniston.”
A 5-foot-11, 195-pound shortstop and righthanded pitcher, Hankins batted .636 last season and figured to be one of the better players in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2020 before the season was canceled because of COVID-19. Alice Lloyd coaches noticed and wooed him to the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, college.
“I chose Alice Lloyd because of my workout/visit with them was very encouraging and the coaches were receptive with my pitching and hitting,” Hankins said.
Other schools, too, were impressed with Hankins’ hitting, but on the football field. Muskingum and Wittenberg asked Hankins, who rushed for 840 yards on 149 carries, to visit. He declined.
“Initially, my intent was to play football at the collegiate level,” Hankins said. “Ultimately, my heart was in baseball. The doors seem to open on Alice Lloyd. The process was easy because I was at peace with my decision.”
Hankins, who plans to major in criminal justice, has kept in shape by running in the morning and throwing with his cousin, Seth Nichols, who is a catcher at Ohio Christian University. Hankins also starred in basketball with the Redmen.
“I’m ready for this pandemic to be over so I can get back to the normality of being on the field and playing the game i love,” Hankins said.