CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Rock Hill's Tyson Lewis qualified for the state track meet in two Division II events Saturday at Southeastern High School.
Lewis placed third in the 100-meter dash in 11.17. The top four in each event advanced. Gallia Academy's Daunevyn Woodson was second in 11.10. Beaver's Caleb White won in 10.99.
Lewis was part of the Redmen's 4x100 relay team with Brayden Adams, Isaak Cox and Braydon Malone that placed fourth in 44.19. Fairland's Devon Bellomy high jumped 6 feet to finish fourth.
Baseball
JOHNSON CENTRAL 4, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: The Eagles (16-21) upset the Bulldogs (28-8) in the 15th Region championship game in Belfry, Kentucky. Johnson Central had lost to Lawrence County twice during the regular season. The Eagles are scheduled to play Campbell County at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the state tournament in Lexington.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.